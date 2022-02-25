Tyler Perry is back with Madea, this time on Netflix. “Madea’s Homecoming” starts streaming today.
The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony is happening tomorrow night on BET. You’ll be hearing the names Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith come up a lot. Anthony Anderson is back as host of the show. Samuel L. Jackson is getting the big honor of the night with the Chairman’s Award. The show will not have a live audience.
“American Idol” is returning to ABC on Sunday. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are back as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host. This year, the show will be bringing in alumni and past winners as guest mentors to the contestants. Now speaking of Lionel Richie, he’s going to be honored in May with The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The ceremony will air on May 17 on PBS. Past winners include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Sir Paul McCartney.
We remember singer David Tyson of the Manhattans. Tyson, a Philly native, died this week. He sang with the Manhattans for three decades and was the younger brother of singer Ron Tyson of The Temptations. Services are taking place today in Philly.
Vanity Fair magazine has released their annual Hollywood issue with Idris Elba gracing the cover with other Hollywood stars including Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Benedict Cumberbatch to name a few.
At the movies this weekend is the adventure film “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.
Chris Rock is coming to Atlantic City on April 2 with a comedy show at the Borgata.
Sherri Shepherd has made it official. She is getting her own daily talk show starting in the fall on Fox. Years ago, Sherri was one of the panelists on the ABC Show “The View.”
The Wendy Williams show has been officially cancelled. Williams had a 14 year run on TV after coming from radio. For the past year, she has been dealing with health issues.
Las Vegas will see two new residencies opening in late spring and summer. Usher is coming to Park MGM and Anita Baker will launch her long awaited residency.
Comedian Dave Chappelle will be producing four new comedy specials for Netflix. Two of them are specials with comedy vets Donnell Rawlings and Earthquake.
After 30 years, we are finally getting a “Martin” reunion. Martin Lawrence is back with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne. Thomas Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. The reunion special will feature a tribute to Ford. It will be hosted by Affion Crockett and will air on BET Plus later this year.
The movie “Hustle” that was filmed in Philly last year is coming to Netflix on June 10. The movie stars Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah. Sandler plays a washed up talent scout who sees a second chance at turning his life and career around when he discovers a basketball phenom overseas.
The Billboard Music Awards are returning to Las Vegas on May 15.
Filming will be starting later this year on a new “Star Trek” movie featuring the returning cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana.
A documentary is in the works about the Psychic Network and it’s biggest spokeswoman, Miss Cleo. The Psychic Network scammed millions of people out of money. Miss Cleo was an actress who was hired as a Jamaican psychic. The operation was a fraud. Miss Cleo died in 2016 at the age of 53.
The late poet Maya Angelou has lost her only child. Her son, Guy, died last week.
Get ready for the return of the TV ONE Music series “Unsung.” The new season kicks off March 6 and will feature Monie Love, Soul for Real, PM Dawn and Thelma Houston.
The Whitney Houston estate is planning on releasing a live album and a gospel album this year. The Whitney Houston movie is scheduled for late 2023.
It’s Tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams on the latest edition of Harpers Bazaar magazine. The two talked about how their whole life has devoted to their careers and how retirement from the tennis world is in their future.
The Prime Video series “Harlem” has been renewed for a second season.
Get ready for Viola Davis as former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series “The First Lady.” What is it like being married to the most powerful head of state? Michelle Pfeifer is playing Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson is portraying Eleanor Roosevelt. The first lady series starts streaming on Showtime on April 17.
Singer Lizzo is getting us ready for the big girls in her new Prime Video reality series “Watch Out for the Big Girls.” Lizzo is looking for back up dancers and it launches March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.