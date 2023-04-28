We remember the legendary singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte who was a champion of social change. He died this week from congestive heart failure at the age of 96. Belafont was an EGOT winner, was the first African American to sell over a million copies of a song with the “Banana Boat.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year as an early influencer. Belfonte was known as the king of Calypso. He played a major part in the Civil Rights Movement; he led by example, wanting people to have a better way of life in America.

We remember Len Goodman who was best known for judging on the shows “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing.” Goodman was 78 and he died from bone cancer.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.