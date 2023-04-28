We remember the legendary singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte who was a champion of social change. He died this week from congestive heart failure at the age of 96. Belafont was an EGOT winner, was the first African American to sell over a million copies of a song with the “Banana Boat.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year as an early influencer. Belfonte was known as the king of Calypso. He played a major part in the Civil Rights Movement; he led by example, wanting people to have a better way of life in America.
We remember Len Goodman who was best known for judging on the shows “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing.” Goodman was 78 and he died from bone cancer.
Former first lady Michelle Obama teams up with Oprah Winfrey for the Netflix special “The Light We Carry” based on Obama’s bestselling book. It is streaming now on Netflix.
Can Gayle King and basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley save the CNN Network? Starting this fall, we will find out with their “King Charles” show, weekly Wednesday night primetime show that will air at 9 p.m. This announcement coincides with the recent firing of “CNN This Morning” news anchor Don Lemon who was let go from the network after 17 years.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is gracing the cover of Elle magazine. She is also one of the headliners of this year’s Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Lifestyle mavin Tabitha Brown has come out with a new line of McCormick seasonings just in time for cookout season. Products include salt-free, vegan, all-purpose, garlic, taco blend, and seasonings for burgers and vegetables.
I am now part of the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame. My bronze plaque is on Broad Street at Broad and Pine in front of The University of The Arts.
Prayers are going out to soap opera vet actor Eric Braeden. For the past 41 years he has played the iconic Victor Newman on the popular soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” In a recent emotional video, he revealed he is battling cancer, but he will continue to work.
Actor/comedian Richard Lewis has announced he is retiring from show business. Lewis, 75, just finished wrapping up work on season 12 of the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and he has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.
Halle Bailey, the star of “The Little Mermaid” in theaters Memorial Day weekend, is the new cover girl for British Vogue.
Denzel Washington returns to the big screen this September in “Equalizer 3.”
The anticipated next installment of the “Bridgerton” series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” returns to Netflix on May 4.
Tickets are on sale now for the Mothers Day Music Festival on Saturday, May 13, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Fantasia, Ne-Yo and Kenny Lattimore are also performing.
Stephanie Mills is also coming to Atlantic City during Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, for a Mother’s Day show at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
ABC’s Deborah Roberts from “Good Morning America” and “20/20” has a new book coming out May 2, and it’s a love letter to teachers. “Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life” is the book and it features country superstar Jimmie Allen, Robin Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Ray, Misty Copeland and her husband “Today Show” weather guy, Al Roker.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM.
