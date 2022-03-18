Congrats to the ABC Show “Abbott Elementary.” The hit show has been renewed for a second season. The show created by West Philly native Quinta Brunson is a great show. I love this show. Janelle James plays “Principal Coleman,” the cast also includes Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph plays “Barbara Howard.” The cast also includes Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis as “Mr. Johnson.”
We remember singer and reality star Traci Braxton. Braxton, 50, was part of the popular WE TV reality show “Braxton Family Values.” Traci co-starred on the popular show with her sisters Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda and her mom Evelyn. After a private battle with cancer, she died last weekend. Braxton leaves behind her husband, son and grandchild.
We also remember singer Timmy Thomas. He died at the age of 77. He was known for the 1971 hit “Why Can’t We Live Together.”
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt also died this past weekend at the age of 71. The acclaimed actor was known for his work in the movie “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” “The Big Chill” and “Broadcast News.”
Singer Kelis lost her husband this week. Photographer Mike Mora married Kelis in 2014 and they had two Children. Mora died after a battle with stomach cancer.
This is going to be the year of actress KeKe Palmer. Her movie “Alice” with Common is a must see. It’s about a slave who runs away and finds herself in 1973. She learns who she is and goes back in time seeking revenge against her slave master. The movie is in theaters now. Palmer is also starring in the Jordan Peele Thriller “Nope” with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya.
Gabrielle Union is teaming up with Zach Braff for a remake of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen.” The movie, about a blended family of 12, will start streaming on Disney Plus March 18.
In addition to hosting a portion of The Academy Awards, actress Regina Hall has a new movie coming out called “Master” it starts streaming to Prime Video on March 18.
The 9th Annual IHeart Music Awards is happening March 22. LL Cool J is hosting and Jennifer Lopez is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Fox Network is cancelling a slew of talks shows including “The Nick Cannon Show,” “The Good Dish” hosted by Daphne Oz and “The Real” talk show hosted by Loni Love. Is the Fox Network making all these changes to make room for the Jennifer Hudson talk show which is launching in the fall and “The Sherri Shepherd Show” which is also launching in the fall.
“Power Book IV: Force,” the story of “Tommy Egan,” has been renewed for a second season. Actor Joseph Sikora plays Tommy.
Mary J Blige is coming to the Lifetime network as the Executive Producer of a movie based on one of her biggest hit songs “Real Love.”
Coming this Summer to BET, a documentary based on Irv Gotti and his record label Murder Inc. In the 90s, Gotti headed up the biggest record label with acts such as Ashanti and JaRule.
