Prayers are going out to Oscar winning actress Regina King. Her son died after an apparent suicide. He died on what would have been his 26th birthday. Representatives for King are asking for prayers and privacy at the time. Ian Alexander Jr. was an artist, a DJ, musician and celebrity chef. He was King’s only child.
Get ready for the Janet Jackson documentary. “Janet Jackson” debuts Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 on Lifetime and the A&E networks. The documentary was five years in the making. I hear it’s going to be a revealing and unfiltered look at one of the greatest icons in the industry. The documentary was produced by Janet and her brother, Randy. It features appearances by Missy Elliott, Q-Tip, Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Rebbie Jackson and her mom Katherine Jackson. Janet is the current cover girl for Allure magazine. On Friday night, right after the first night of the Janet Jackson documentary, you’ll get a sneak peek at singer K Michelle‘s new Lifetime show “My Killer Body.” Her numerous butt Injections almost killed her. She’s had numerous procedures done to her mouth and her face. The show kicks off February 3rd but tonight we get a sneak peek.
“We Need to Talk about Cosby” is a new documentary coming to Showtime. The four part docu-series by W. Kamau Bell takes a very candid look at Cosby, from America’s Dad to accused sexual predator. The documentary premieres Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. and continues through Feb. 6, 13, and 20.
“Phat Tuesday: The Era of Hip Hop and Comedy” is coming to Prime Video starting Feb. 4. The three part documentary is directed by Reginald Hudlin. Comedian Guy Torry takes a look back at African American comedians during the late 80s and 90s. The documentary includes some of the biggest names in comedy like Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, JB Smoove, Tiffany Haddish and Chris Rock to name a few.
Tickets are on sale now for the “Full Circle Tour” with singers Kem and Babyface. The show, which will be hosted by comedian Sherri Shepherd, is happening April 2 at the Liacouras Center.
Producer Will Packer, who’s producing this years Academy awards, says there will be a “Girls Trip 2.” Yes, there will be a sequel to the 2017 hit movie. Packer says all the ladies will return including Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.
Will actor Idris Elba be the next James Bond? According to producers, Idris is still being considered for the role even though he’s older than the actor they are looking for to take the lead.
Producer/Director Lee Daniels is gearing up for his first horror movie. In a new 65 million dollar Netflix deal, Daniels is putting together a movie he is calling an exorcism thriller. The movie will star singer Andra Day, Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Aunjanue Ellis and Caleb McLaughlin from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Filming starts late this spring. The film is about a woman who discovers all of her children are possessed. The premise is based on a true story.
We remember fashion icon Andre Leon Talley. He was 73 years old. Talley was the first black creative director for Vogue Magazine. He was an influencer and at his peak he was the guy you went to for fashion. The final years of his life were filled with heartbreak and betrayal. He talked about this in his documentary,”The World According to Andre Leon Talley.” At the time of his death, he weighed over 300 pounds and experienced many health challenges.
We remember songwriter Jon Lind. He was 73 and wrote “Boogie Wonderland” for Earth Wind and Fire and Sun Goddess. He wrote the Vanessa Williams’ classic “Save the Best for Last” and “Crazy for You” by Madonna. Lind wrote many songs for artists like Cher, Deniece Williams, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and The Jonas Brothers.
We remember rocker Meatloaf. He was 74. He was best known for his work in the movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” His 1977 debut album “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the biggest selling albums off all time. We also lost comedian Louie Anderson. He was 68 and died after a battle with blood cancer. The three time Emmy winner was known for the animated show “Life with Louie” and the movies “Coming to America” 1 and 2.
We also remember actress Carol Speed known for her roles in the horror movie “Abby” and “The Mack” with Max Julien. Speed was 76.
When acting legend Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94, he was battling Alzheimers/Dementia, heart disease and prostate cancer.
The Grammy Awards have been scheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah will be back as host.
Congrats to director Spike Lee. Lee is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Directors Guild of America. He is the first Black director to receive this honor. Previous winners of this award include Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. The ceremony is March 12.
Superbowl Sunday is Feb. 13. The halftime show, produced by Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation, features rappers Dr.Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg plus singers Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Filming has started in Atlanta on “Creed III.” Michael B. Jordan is starring in and directing the movie, which is due in theaters around Thanksgiving. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will be back in their previous roles. Actor Johnathan Majors will play the villain boxer going up against Adonis Creed.
Get ready for the return of Madea. Tyler Perry is bringing the popular character back. “Madea Homecoming” is coming to Netflix on Feb. 25, get ready for it. David and Tamela Mann and Cassie Davis will reprise their roles.
Kandi Burruss is launching her new Bravo show “Kandi and the Gang” on March 6. The show will feature her husband Todd, her mom and aunts at their restaurant in Atlanta, The Old Lady Gang.
The latest “Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz hits theaters on March 3. The movie is close to three hours long.
Singers Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak make up Silk Sonic and they getting ready for their Las Vegas residency “An Evening of Silk Sonic” which runs from February through Early April.
