Comedienne Mo’nique is coming the Keswick theater in Glenside for two shows on Friday, May 27.
Tom Cruise returns to the big screen May 27 with “Top Gun 2: Top Gun Maverick.” It’s been 35 years since the original “Top Gun.” Former “Insecure” star Jay Ellis, who played Lawrence, also stars along with actress Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Lady Gaga is singing the theme song for the movie called “Hold My Hand.”
Get ready for the Bobby Brown documentary May 30- 31. The two-night 4-hour documentary will air on the A&E Network. He also has a new 12-part docu-series “Being Bobby Brown.” The documentary will feature Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, members of New Edition as well as family and friends. Despite an amazing career, Brown has suffered great losses.
Jeffrey Osborne is coming Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3.
The popular Starz series “P-Valley” returns after two years on June 3.
Tickets are on sale for the Roots Picnic, a two-day event at the Mann taking place June 4-5. The lineup is incredible with Mary J. Blige performing with The Roots. Jazmine Sullivan, Musiq Soulchild, Kirk Franklin, Country music sensation Mickey Guyton, Wiz Kid, Summer Walker and Keisha Cole to name a few. This is a standing concert which means no seats and it is happening rain or Shine.
Odunde is returning this year for the 47th year. Sunday June 12th. All the activities are centered around 23rd and South St.
Brian McKnight is coming to The Queen Wilmington Delaware on June 16 and he’ll be at Caesars Atlantic City on June 17.
Ashanti will be at Live Casino in South Philadelphia on July 8.
Gerald Alston and the Manhattans will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City on July 14.
PJ Morton is coming to the Filmore Saturday July 30.
Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant will perform at Caesars in Atlantic City on Sept 16.
We remember singer Bernard Wright. He was known for the 1985 hit “Who Do You Love.” Wright died last week at the age of 58. He was the Godson of singer Roberta Flack. He was a child prodigy and a sought after musician who worked with many artists from Cameo to Lenny Williams. The song “Who Do You Love” was one of the most sampled songs by Hip Hop artists From LL Cool J to Dr. Dre.
Congrats to singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on the birth of their baby boy. They are planning on raising their son in Barbados.
TIME Magazine has named their “TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2022.” Included on the list are Philly’s Own Questlove, singer Jazmine Sullivan, West Philly native Quinta Brunson who created the ABC hit show “Abbott Elementary.” Also on the list are Zendaya, Simu Liu , Mary J. Blige, Grammy winner Jon Baptiste.
Boxer Mike Tyson is returning to acting. Tyson is teaming up with Oscar winner Sean Penn for the thriller “Black Flies.” The movie is about NYC Paramedics and the toll the job takes on their lives. Tyson is playing a superior officer. He is no stranger to the big screen and is best known for his role in “The Hangover” movie.
Check out the lineup for Essence of Entertainment concert series at The Dell Music Center:
Thursday, July 7- Gladys Knight, Kenny Lattimore, and Hip Hop violinist Damien Escobar
Thursday, July 24- Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, Levelle
Thursday, July 21- Ne-Yo
Sunday, July 24- The Whispers, The Legendary Bluenotes, The Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds, and The Intruders
Thursday, July 28- The Isley Brothers and Kelly Price
Thursday, August 4- Kem and Tamia
Thursday, August 11- Charlie Wilson and Carol Riddick
Thursday, August 18- Dru Hill, Brownstone, Silk, Next
Sunday, August 21- Fantasia and Stokely
Thursday, Aug 25- Babyface and After 7
Sunday, August 28- Lady B‘s Basement Party featuring Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Uncle Luke, DJ Kool, Kid ‘n Play and The Alumni
Saturday, September 3- Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park with Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson, Tony! Toni! Tone!
For more information visit ticketmaster.com or the Dell Box Office at 33rd and Ridge Ave.
