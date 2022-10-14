Marlon Wayans is teaming up with Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) for the Netflix Halloween movie ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow.’ The movie is about parents who discover their daughter has the power to make Halloween decorations come alive. The film starts streaming Friday.
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting and performing this weekend on Saturday Night Live.
Vegan lifestyle maven Tabitha Brown has a new vegan cookbook, ‘Cooking from the Spirit.’
Get Ready for DC Comics’ ‘Black Adam.’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is playing the titular character, the hero we never knew we needed. Aldis Hodge plays Hawk man. The film opens next Friday.
Actress Zoe Saldana will be starring in the Netflix love story series, ‘From Scratch.’ The series is about a woman who finds true love in Italy. Streaming starts on October 21.
Singer Sade is back in the studio working on a new album. Hopefully it will be released next year.
Patti Labelle is also working on a new project that will team her up with other female Singers like Ledisi, Mariah Carey, and Jazmyne Sullivan.
The Peacock Streaming Channel will be streaming the Documentary ‘The Rebel Life of Rosa Parks.’ This documentary will go behind the scenes of her life, showing that she was more than the woman who refused to go to the back of the bus.
Actress/Comedian Luenell is coming to ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ in January.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell all in a new memoir due out next year. The book will detail her marriage to Will Smith, battles with depression, her personal rediscovery and a celebration of authentic female power.
Actress and screenwriter Michaela Cole is on the cover of Vogue Magazine. She is going to be in the new ‘Black Panther’ film playing the role of Aneka, a queer character who is a captain and combat instructor.
Get ready for more of the Wayans Family. Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. The Father and son are teaming up for a new comedy show on CBS.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
