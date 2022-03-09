Singer Jennifer Hudson will be launching her daytime talk show this Fall.
Congrats to director Spike Lee. He is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Directors Guild of America. Lee is the first Black director to receive this honor. Previous winners of this award include Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. The ceremony is happening March 12.
The Critics Choice Awards are happening March 13 on TBS and the TNT Network. Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byers are hosting.
Tickets are on sale now for the 6th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon which takes place April 9 at Live Casino and Hotel. WDAS is honoring some phenomenal women including Actress/Singer/Activist Sheryl Lee Ralph. The wife of Senator Vincent Hughes is currently one of stars of the hottest show on TV, “Abbott Elementary” which airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC. She is getting The Legend Award. The Women of Excellence Trailblazing Award is going to Dr. Ala Stanford, who led the way with her COVID-19 Consortium to make sure people got tested and vaccinated. We are also honoring Bumi Fernandez West who heads up Odunde. Catherine Hicks, the President of the NAACP Philadelphia Chapter is also being honored, as well as, Tiffany Tavares, Senior Vice President and Business Solutions Leader for Wells Fargo Bank. Rounding out the honorees are finance whiz Anita T. Conner and NBC-10 News Anchor Tracy Davidson. The performers for the day include singers Avery Sunshine, Leela James and Aiyanna Lee.
We remember Dance Hall and Reggae great Denroy Morgan. He is known for the 1981 hit “I’ll do anything for you.” Morgan passed away after a short illness at the age of 76. He is also known as the father of the sibling group Morgan Heritage.
We remember actor Johnny Brown. He was 84 years old and was best known for the character Bookman on “Good Times.”
Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will be teaming up for the movie sequel to Smith’s hit 2007 movie “I Am Legend.”
Essence Magazine is gearing up for this year’s Essence Fest happening June 30 through July 3rd. The city of New Orleans is once again the host of the event. Headliners include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, The Roots plus D-Nice and friends.
Essence Magazine is also honoring Black women in Hollywood. The ceremony on March 24 will honor actresses Nia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson and Chanté Adams.
The popular Starz series “P-Valley” is returning in June after a two year hiatus.
Comedian Earthquake’s latest comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.
Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson go animated this summer in the movie “DC .” In other Kevin Hart news, he is going out on a joint comedy tour with Chris Rock for the month of July.
“A Journal for Jordan” starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams. is now streaming. Denzel Washington directed this movie, a true story of a soldier who died in combat. He was expecting his first child when he was killed in combat but he left behind a journal for his son about life and love. He never had a chance to watch his son grow up but the journals that he wrote would go on to become a bestselling book and movie. Check it out. It is available for rent and streaming.
We know Tamron Hall from her popular daytime talk show and now we can watch her on Court TV. Hall is the host of the new show “Someone They Knew.” The show examines crimes and the people connected to them.
Al B. Sure is getting ready for his first Celebrity Boxing Match. On March 26, he is taking on Hazel “The Latin Lover” Roshay. The fight is happening at The Showboat Casino in Atlantic City. Gillie Da Kid and Wallo from the popular podcast “A Million Dollars Worth of Game” will be there. Kid ‘n Play are performing and Flavor Flav is going to be the Ringmaster. This is a Pay Per View event.
