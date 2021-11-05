Will Smith is coming home! Will Smith and friends are coming to the Met on Nov. 8th. He is launching his book tour in his hometown of Philadelphia. His book talks about his life, career and his very unconventional marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The couple married in 1997 and have two children Jaden and Willow. Smith is also launching a new six part series on Disney Plus called “Welcome to Earth” where he travels the world. He also kicked off his YouTube series, “The Best Shape of my Life,” about his weight loss and mental health Journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. On Nov. 19, Smith stars in the movie “King Richard” about the father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO MAX.
Jill Scott is coming to Lifetime with the movie “Highway to Heaven,” it debuts Saturday night. It’s based off of the 80’s TV Classic that starred Michael Landon. Scott plays Angela Stewart an angel sent back to earth to help others in need.
Janet Jackson‘s latest documentary is coming to Lifetime in early 2022. Jackson has been working on this project for the past five years as she gives an up close and personal look at her life. She is once again teaming up with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for a new album. I hear she’s doing a collaboration with Earth, Wind and Fire. Another documentary in the works explores the 2004 Superbowl scandal involving Jackson. “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” will debut on FX and Hulu on Nov. 19. Jackson music is going to be featured on Monday night’s “Dancing with the Stars” and she’ll be making an appearance on the show as well.
“Black-ish” returns to the ABC lineup for it’s final season January 4th. Look for a special appearance from Former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Another show debuting on ABC is the comedy “Abbott Elementary” starring Philly native Quinta Brunson. She is best known for her memes but you will recognize her from the “Black Lady Sketch” show and her numerous YouTube and Social media work. “Abbott Elementary” also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams and will air on Tuesdays.
Mark your calendar for Nov. 6, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Isley Bros and Joe will be in concert at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale now.
Actress Lashana Lynch is joining forces with Viola Davis for the movie “The Woman King.” The movie set in the 18th and 19th centuries in Africa is about the General of an all female military unit. Lynch was also in the “Captain Marvel” movie with Brie Larson. Adrienne Warren and actor John Boyega have also been added to the cast.
Eddie Murphy will be teaming up with actor Jonah Hill in a new movie by Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC sitcom “black-ish.” The comedy is about clashing cultures and generational differences.
Kevin Hart has signed on to do a Netflix movie, “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg. The movie is about two best friends who haven’t seen each other in years and they reunite for a wild weekend. Actress Regina Hall has also signed on for the project.
