WDAS-FM Morning Man Steve Harvey wants to do a sequel to The Kings Of Comedy. The original was directed by Spike Lee in 2000 with Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mac. It began as a tour and Lee filmed one of the events. The film was budgeted at $13 million and took in almost $40 million at the box office not to mention the DVD, streaming and cable that have followed in the years since. Well now that Steve isn’t doing as many other projects that require a cleaner version of his comedy, he wants to get back to stand up. So, of course the problem is, how do you do a sequel without fellow King Bernie Mac, who died in 2008? The idea is the new project would be dedicated to Mac. Negotiations have reportedly begun.
***
Grammy-winning Philly rap legend Jeffrey Townes, a.k.a. DJ Jazzy Jeff, joins the growing list of people who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) along with Chris Cuomo of CNN. Chris, brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will be anchoring his CNN show from his home. Meanwhile, Jazzy Jeff took to social media to say he wouldn’t be around if not for his guardian angel, his wife Lynnette Jackson, as he recovers from pneumonia in both his lungs. The rap legend also warned everyone to follow the quarantine and stay home.
***
Rihanna is on the cover of British Vogue for their May issue. The Umbrella singer opens up about her battle with anxiety. These days more and more advocates are asking to shatter the secrecy of mental illness to help all on a path of understanding and mental wellness. Rihanna also talks about how she wants to start a family She’s determined to have three or four children, but if she can’t do it as a wife, she’ll do it solo. Up next music-wise for the 32-year-old Grammy-winning entrepreneur is a reggae album. She vows that will be her next release.
***
Essence magazine is the latest to postpone a historic event. The Essence Festival confirmed it will move the event from its traditional Fourth of July weekend to later in the fall with the continuing theme of celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary. Patti LaBelle, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker, Jidenna and Tamia were all set to perform in July. At press time, no word on who will be available this coming fall. With most cities having restrictions ranging from lockdowns to curfews in battling the coronavirus, it’s still a waiting game on certain events.
***
Closer to home, The Annual Roots Picnic has been postponed. Organizers say out of an abundance of caution, the May date is gone. The new date will be Saturday, Aug. 1 on the grounds of the Mann Center For The Performing Arts, 52nd and Parkside.
***
R. Kelly wants to get out of jail because of the coronavirus. Bill Cosby‘s lawyers have lodged similar concerns, and are working to get him on house arrest. Unlike Cosby, Kelly has not been convicted, but is being held over without bond until trial. Kelly wants to be released and live with girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, who moved out of the Trump luxury condo. Savage now lives in a shopping mall apartment … near a lot of underage girls. Don’t think a judge is releasing Kelly anytime soon. Kelly is facing numerous criminal sexual misconduct charges in Chicago and New York.
***
Will we ever see a Girls Trip II? Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith all starred and introduced the world to Tiffany Haddish. Can all sides come back together? Word has it the studio is balking at the price tag, but remember Girls Trip, directed by Malcolm Lee, was a blockbuster and took in over $140 million at the box office. Plus, there’s the factor of the ladies’ schedules. Haddish has a string of projects, including the comedy Here Today with Billy Crystal, and she’s taking on stand up comedy dates. Pinkett Smith is all in for her Red Table Talk, which is a huge hit, and is slated to begin filming the Matrix 4 for a 2021 release. Hall has a new series with Don Cheadle called Black Monday and three other films in the works. And Latifah is filming her reboot of the ‘80s drama The Equalizer for CBS and is executive producing The Clark Sisters’ bio-pic for Lifetime.
***
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have changed the game again and are headed to Los Angeles California with baby Archie. Meghan will also narrate the Disney streamed documentary Disneynature’s Elephant & Dolphin Reef. Part of the reason the former Duchess of Sussex agreed to this project was Disney agreeing to donate her salary to her pet charity Elephants Without Borders. Word is Markle is also contemplating a sequel cookbook to her last successful effort called Together: Our Community Cookbook from 2018. While the former Prince Harry and Markle haven’t confirmed it, their exit from British royal duties has been reportedly tied to the harsh reception and racially-motivated hate thrown at them. With their 10-month-old son Archie in the mix, the move seems like a wise decision. Harry’s father and heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and his 90-plus-year-old parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, are in isolation (self-imposed as a precaution and protection). Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, are reportedly settling in L.A. to the delight of Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland who’ll now have more time with them stateside.
***
Basketball legend Curly Neal has died. Born Fred Neal, he became a superstar member of The Harlem Globetrotters. The exhibition team was already legendary for their acrobatic basketball skills combined with slapstick comedy. The twist was all their members were often better than the average professional player having to incorporate the game and the comedic, theatrical entertainment. Taking the name “Curly” despite being bald, Neal was a member from 1963 to 1985 playing beside fellow legend Meadowlark Lemon. Neal’s tenure with The Globetrotters was when the team branched out into films, cartoons and even getting stranded on a Gilligan’s Island reunion movie. Neal’s famous one-finger ball spin, faster than lightning dribbling and his love of the audience and the children were his forever calling card. Neal’s No. 22 jersey was given the rare honor of being retired by The Harlem Globetrotters in 2008. Neal was 77.
***
Rev. Joseph Lowery has passed. Known as The Dean Of The Civil Rights Movement, Lowery came into an entirely new prominence when he gave the benediction for President Barack Obama‘s first inauguration in 2009. Lowery received praise when he went “off script” and repeated the many segregationist anthems that for so long he fought against until that moment. Lowery founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) with, among others, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lowery would eventually serve as its president for 20 years. Lowery organized nonviolent protest events with King in the 1950s and 1960s. Lowery’s advocacy for civil rights included marching in the South, protesting apartheid in South Africa and supporting LGBTQ rights. Lowery even lost property and money when the state of Alabama used a libel suit as a tactic to stop his protests. The Supreme Court eventually reversed that decision. Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal Of Freedom in 2009. Because of the pandemic, a limited service will be held, but a public memorial will be held Oct. 9 to mark what would have been Lowery’s 99th birthday.
***
If you would like more info, please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out during my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
