The MTV Movie and TV Awards are set to air on Sunday with the Disney Plus show “Wandavision” leading the pack along with “Bridgerton” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier”. Leslie Jones is hosting.
Comedian Chris Rock is taking a serious turn in his new movie “Spiral”. The horror movie is part of the “Saw” anthology and is in theaters now. “Spiral” is gory and bloody as Rock teams up with Samuel L. Jackson to find the killer who is shaking up New York City.
Kevin Hart is coming to Netflix in the dramatic movie “Fatherhood”. The movie is based on the book “Two Kisses for Maddie: A Memoir of Loss and Love”. Kevin Hart plays a single dad who has to raise his infant daughter after her mother dies in childbirth. Alfre Woodard plays his mother-in-law and the movie also stars Lil Rel Howery, actress DeWanda Wise (“Dear White People”) and actor Paul Reiser also star. “Fatherhood” with Kevin Hart starts streaming on Netflix June 18th. He also returns to the big screen with Woody Harrelson in the action/thriller “The Man from Toronto” this MLK weekend 2022.
We remember R&B legend Lloyd Price. He was best known for the hits “Lawdy Miss Claudy”, “Personlaity” and “Stagger Lee”. Price was known as Mr. Personality. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. He was 88 years old.
Dave Chappelle has teamed up with Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey(Mos Def) to launch a new podcast called “Midnight Miracle”. Special guests for season one include Chris Rock and Questlove.
Niecy Nash is returning to TV in a revival of the show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics”. It’s game show and singing competition all in one. Wayne Brady hosted the original “Don’t Forget The Lyrics” back in 2007.
Tyler Perry‘s TV Shows “House of Pain” and “Assisted Living” are being renewed for a third season on BET. In the meantime, season two of the shows kick off May 25 on BET.
Will Smith is coming to YouTube in a six part fitness series called the “Best Shape of my Life”. In the docu-series, Smith consults with athletes and scientists about staying in shape no matter what age you are.
Alicia Keys is also coming to YouTube in the music series “Noted”. Keys invites fans into her world as she celebrates the 20th Anniversary of her album “Songs in A Minor’ . also included in the 4 part series is her fans seeing her work on her new album.
Take Six is coming to Bucks County on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12. The Grammy Award winning group will be performing at the Bristol Riverside Theater in the brand new Bristol Township Outdoor Amphitheater.
Broadway is returning this fall in New York. “Aladdin” is set to return in September. The Michael Jackson musical, “MJ: The Musical” is due to comeback in December. “Hamilton”, “The Lion King”, “Wicked”, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” are also returning this Fall.
