This weekend, Easter Sunday, it’s the VERZUZ Gospel battle between Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans.
After 16 years, The ABC Network is dropping their once popular dancing reality show “Dancing with the Stars.” The show is moving to Disney Plus . Hosted by Tyra Banks, the show is being replaced with Monday Night Football.
We’re on baby watch for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky their baby is due any day. Meanwhile, Rihanna is the cover girl for the May issue of Vogue.
Actress and singer Teyana Taylor and her husband former NBA Star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” Iman Shumpert are featured on the latest edition of Ebony Magazine talking about family and fame. They are featured with their daughters Junie and Rue.
Captain Marvel is coming to the “The Fast and Furious” franchise. Actress Brie Larson is coming to “Fast and Furious 10” along with Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa and Charlize Theron. The movie opens May 2023.
At the movies, it’s “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg. The movie is based on the real story of a tough guy who turns his life around and becomes a priest.
It’s official, “The Real” talk show has been cancelled after eight seasons. Loni Love, one of co-hosts, of the show says the rising cost of COVID-19 was to blame for the cancellation. The CBS Show “S.W.A.T.” starring Shemar Moore has been renewed for a sixth season.
Larry David says there will be a twelfth season of his hit HBO Comedy show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” The show features actor/comedian JB Smoove.
Singer Maxwell is doing a Las Vegas residency at The Wynn Casino July 27, 29 and 30.
Get ready for Viola Davis as former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series “The First Lady.” Michelle Pfeifer is playing Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson is portraying Eleanor Roosevelt. The first lady series starts streaming on Showtime on April 17.
In the meantime, Oprah Winfrey is doing a sit down interview with Oscar winner Viola Davis for Netflix on April 22.
“The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz is coming to HBO MAX on April 18.
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is headlining a new comedy special for HBO MAX featuring new and upcoming comedians including a new member of The Wayans Family.
“Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has been renewed for a second season HBO.
We know Shaquille O’Neal for his basketball skills but did you know he could cook. In his new cookbook “Shaq’s Family Style: Championship Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends.” He gives us 80 comfort food recipes for busy families.
Steve Harvey‘s show “Judge Steve Harvey” has also been renewed for a second season.
At the movies, it’s the animated feature “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” featuring the voices of Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.
Essence Magazine is gearing up for this years Essence Fest June 30-July 3rd. The city of New Orleans is once again the host of the event. Headliners include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, The Roots and D-Nice and friends.
