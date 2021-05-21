We remember comic legend Paul Mooney. Mooney wrote for Richard Pryor as well as the TV shows “Sanford and Son”, “In Living Color” and “The Chappelle Show”. Mooney suffered a heart attack and at the time of his death he was battling dementia. He was 79 years old.
The trailer is out for the movie “Respect”. Jennifer Hudson is starring as the “Queen of Soul”. Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige also star in the film. The movie “Respect” opens in theaters August 13th.
Actor Morris Chestnut will be starring in the new Lee Daniels Fox drama “Our Kind of People”. The drama, also starring YaYa DeCosta, is about the Black upper class in Martha’s Vineyard. The show will air Tuesday nights on Fox. Chestnut will also wrap up his role as Dr. Barett Cain on the Fox show “The Resident”. He will also be joining his fellow cast mates from the movie “The Best Man” in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” which will be airing on The Peacock streaming network (NBC) in September.
Steve Harvey is returning to “Celebrity Family Feud” on ABC in June. Some of the celebrities include the crew from the Netflix hit show “Bling Empire, “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller and YouTube star JoJo Siwa, “Scrubs” stars Zack Braff and Donald Faison, “The Nanny” star Fran Dresher, actors Rob Lowe and Terrance Howard plus Paul Reubens, who is famous for playing Pee-wee Herman.
Congratulations to Supermodel Naomi Campbell she is a first time mom at the age of 50. Campbell is the mother of a baby girl thru surrogacy.
Congrats to Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will and Jada Smith, for opening a restaurant in Los Angeles to provide the homeless with free vegan meals.
Get ready for the return the CW show “The Game”. During its run, the TV show ran on the CW and The BET Networks. This time, the show will be airing on The Paramount Plus streaming Network. Most of the cast is returning including Wendy Raquel Robinson.
A new Mike Tyson documentary is coming . “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” is a 4 hour series airing May 25 and June 1 on ABC then it will start streaming on HULU the next day.
Sunday on NBC, Nick Jonas is hosting the Billboard Music Awards. Drake is getting the Artist of The Decade award.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are Thursday, May 27th. Usher is hosting the show with appearances from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) The show is airing on Fox.
Issa Rae is the cover girl for the latest issue of Vanity Fair Magazine. This summer, Rae is producing a reality show for HBO about young Black life in Los Angeles. Also look for the return of the fifth and final season of “Insecure” in late August on HBO.
Get ready for a “Bridgerton” spin-off. Shonda Rhimes, the force behind the hit Netflix Show, says the show will focus on Queen Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury in their younger years.
The ABC Network has announced the upcoming fall lineup. Shows not returning are “mixed-ish”. “Black-ish” will end next year during it’s 8th season. A new show coming to ABC is “Abbott Elemtary” starring Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson. Brunson is the creator of the show set at a Philadelphia public school. “Abbott Elementary” also stars Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Another new show coming is “Queens” starring Philly’s own Eve, Brandy and Naturi Naughton. The show focuses on a girl group that was big 20 years ago and they hit the road to rekindle their careers. Is the magic still there?
Snoop Dogg is getting a show on Peacock, NBC’s streaming network, about the worlds dumbest criminals and he’s teaming up with Kevin Hart for a news and sports comedy show.
