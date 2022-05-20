Tiffany Haddish is best known for being a comedienne and actress and now she’s getting into the music business. Haddish is getting Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne to help her on the project.
CNN Films and HBO MAX are joining forces for the life story of Little Richard. Richard was the “Architect of Rock and Roll.” The film “Little Richard: I Am Everything” will show the highs and lows of his career. Richard died in 2020 at the age of 87.
The Bravo Network is working on a new reality show featuring the 90’s girl groups Xscape and SWV. The multi-part reality show will debut next year. In the meantime, SWV’s life story is coming to the Lifetime channel next year.
The Angela Bassett first responders drama “9-1-1” has been renewed for a sixth season.
The O’Jays are coming to the area. On July 4, they are doing a free concert on Camden’s Waterfront followed by Fireworks.
The summer season at the Dell Music Center is gonna be hot this year. Gladys Knight,The Isley Brothers, The Whispers, Kem, Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, After 7, Fantasia, Stokely, and Babyface are scheduled to perform this summer. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here’s an update on some of your favorite TV shows. Recently cancelled shows include the Fox show “One of Us” starring Morris Chestnut, the NBC comedy “The Kenan Show” starring Kenan Thompson. The ABC show “Queens” starring Brandy and Philly’s own Eve has also been cancelled.
Shows coming back for a second season include the ABC show “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the 80’s classic, featuring an all Black cast. A lot of people thought the show would be in danger because of the firing of Showrunner and Director Fred Savage. Savage who starred in the original “Wonder Years” was fired from the show because of inappropriate behavior.
NBC has also renewed the shows” Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
The popular Starz series “P-Valley” returns after two years on June 3.
The MTV Movie and TV Awards are happening June 5. “Spiderman/; No Way Home,” “The Batman” and “Euphoria” are leading the nominations.
Congratulations to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees class of 2022. This years class includes Lionel Richie, Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, country great Dolly Parton, rapper Eminem, rocker Pat Benatar, The Eurythmics, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon. The ceremony takes place in Cleveland this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.