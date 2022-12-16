The concert scene is hearing up! Get ready for the Legacy tour with New Edition (Bobby, Ralph, Ronnie, Ricky, Mike and Johnny Gill on March 18 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Special guests include Tank, Keith Sweat and the group Guy (Teddy Riley with Damien and Aaron Hall).
Singer SZA is coming to the Wells Fargo Center on March 2.
Sommore is coming to Trenton with the Royal Comedy Tour 2023 at the Cure Arena on Jan. 28. The show also includes Bruce Bruce, Lavell, Crawford, Turae, Joe Clair and Dominque.
The All-Stars of Hip Hop are coming to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Jan. 15. Featured acts include KRS ONE, Mase, Redan, Method Man, Beanie Segal, Philly Freeway, Jada Kiss and The Lox.
Janet Jackson is going back on tour this time with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.
The nominations were announced for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The show is back after a year of controversy when the organization was accused of racism, sexism and the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no people of color voting on movies and TV projects. Congrats to Angela Bassett who received a nomination for “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” Singers Rihanna and Tems were nominated for the song “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther 2” soundtrack. Oscar winner Viola Davis got a nod for “The Woman King.” The cast of “Abbott Elementary” got nods for Best Comedy Show, Best Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best Supporting nods for Janelle James who plays Principal Ava Coleman, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and Tyler James Williams as Gregory. There were also notable snubs, nothing for Will Smith and his great work in the movie “Emancipation.” The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 10 on NBC. Actor/comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting. He’s will be the first African American to host the show.
We remember NBA great Paul Silas. The 3-time NBA champion, player and coach has died at the age of 73.
We also lost Jan Gaye, the second wife of soul legend Marvin Gaye. The 61 year old had two children by Gaye. In 2013, she wrote a book detailing their life and his music career.
We also remember boxing referee Mills Lane. The boxing legend died at the age of 85. He is most known for the 1997 boxing match between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield where Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear.
Sources say singer Irene Cara, who died a couple of weeks ago, was a recluse during the final years of her life. Cara was known for her Grammy and Oscar winning songs “Fame” and “Flashdance.” She was 63 years old.
Congrats to director Ava Duvernay. She is the first Black woman featured on a pint of Ben and Jerrys Ice Cream. Lights Carmel Action is a mixture of vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, graham cracker swirls and pieces of chocolate chip cookie dough.
Eddie Murphy is back with a new Netflix movie. He’s starring in the comedy “You People” with Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Lauren London, Mike Epps, David Duchovny and Deon Cole. Kenya Barris (the mind behind the hit “black-ish”) is directing. The movie starts streaming Jan. 27.
Nephew Tommy from “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” returns to TV on Jan. 7. He’ll be a part of the new season of the dating show “Ready to Love” on the OWN Network.
“The Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whitaker returns for a 3rd season on the EPIX/MGMPLUS Channel on Jan. 15.
Congrats to Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, she just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can check her out with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the holiday movie “Spirited” on Apple TV Plus and next month on Jan. 20 she’s teaming up with Gabrielle Union for season three of “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV Plus. Spencer plays a Investigative Reporter who is also a Podcaster.
Get ready for another “Rush Hour” movie. “Rush Hour 4” will be back after 10 years with original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.
Get well wishes to singer Celine Dion. She recently revealed that she is suffering from Stiff Persons Syndrome. It has been affecting her ability to walk and the way she sings. The 54-Year-old has cancelled many shows and tour dates for 2023.
We also send prayers to the family of Tina Turner. Her 66-year-old son Ronnie was found dead outside his Los Angeles Home. Ronnie was her son by Ike Turner. Ronnie has had health issue in the past including a bout with cancer. Turners oldest son Craig died in 2018 by suicide.
The 59th Annual NAACP Image Awards are set for Feb. 25 on BET.
The TV series “The Game” with Wendy Raquel Robinson returns to Paramount Plus with new episodes streaming now.
The new Avatar movie “The Way of Water” is in theaters now.
