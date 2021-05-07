This weekend it’s the VERZUZ music battle between SWV and Xscape. The event takes place on Saturday night at 8pm on Instagram @VERZUSTV. Mothers Day, Sunday Night at 9PM on BET, DJ Cassidy presents “Pass The Mic”. His special guests include Patti LaBelle and Johnny Gill.
It’s going to a busy summer for Basketball superstar Lebron James. In addition to his movie, “Space Jam 2” coming to theaters on July 16th, he’s releasing his second children’s book “We are Family” on August 31st. The book is about five new friends who have different dreams and backgrounds but work together to save their basketball season and prove they can succeed if given the chance.
Singer Dionne Warwick has a treat for her fans. This Sunday she is in concert for two shows. For more info, go to DionneWarwick.com
Michael Che from “Saturday Night Live” has a new show on HBO MAX. “That Damn Michael Che” is already streaming and this season his guests include actor Omari Hardwick, Billy Porter, Method Man and more.
Niecy Nash is returning to TV in a revival of the show “Don’t Forget The Lyrics”. It’s a game show and singing competition all in one. Wayne Brady hosted the original “Don’t Forget The Lyrics” back in 2007.
Questlove from The Roots and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” is ready to give us a “Summer of Soul”. In 1969 a musical festival took place, the Harlem Cultural Fest which was also called The Black Woodstock. It was a who’s who of musical giants including Sly Stone, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, The Staple Singers, BB King, Gladys Knight, 5th Dimension and Mahalia Jackson to name a few. This festival was filmed but it was hidden in a basement. Now 50 years later, we are going to have a chance to see it. On July 2nd, it is coming to theaters and HULU.
Rappers Redman and Method Man are teaming up to play brothers on the new season of “Power Book II: Ghost”. Redman and Method Man recently treated their fans to a VERZUZ, and the two are no strangers to acting, in 2001 they starred in the movie “How High” and in 2004 they had the short lived TV show “Method and Red”. The next “Power” installment, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” debuts next month.
Rapper Lil’ Kim is ready to tell all. “The Queen Bee” is the name of the book and it comes out Nov. 2nd. Kim says she is going to reveal the real story of Kimberly Denise Jones, the hidden moments of her reign. She was the side chick to Biggie, the only female in Junior Mafia. In 1996, she released ‘Hardcore’ . In her nearly 30 year career she was a trailblazer with the colorful wigs.
Bishop T.D. Jakes is back with his latest book, “Don’t drop the Mic”. The book is about communication and the power of works. The book explores how to communicate properly, write emails and how to talk to others. He says he wrote this book because good communication is important for building connection and community.
This September, Gabrielle Union is releasing her second book “You Got anything Stronger” in which she talks about her road to surrogacy to become a mother.
A new Mike Tyson documentary is coming . “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” is a 4 hour series airing May 25 and June 1 on ABC then it will start streaming on HULU the next day.
Where’s Ghost? Actor Omari Hardwick has moved on from the “Power” TV series . He has a new movie with Dave Bautista, “Army of the Dead”. The film starts streaming May 21 and is about a bank heist featuring some unforgettable characters.
Filming starts in July on the sequel to “Black Panther”. Director Ryan Coogler says the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives in theaters July 8, 2022. He also says the role of T’Challa, played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, will not be recast but the character will be given the proper sendoff.
Tyler Perry‘s TV shows “House of Pain” and “Assisted Living” are being renewed for a third season on BET. In the meantime, season two of the shows kick off May 25 on BET.
