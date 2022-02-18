Tickets are on sale now for the Roots Picnic. The two day event at the Mann Center will run June 4-5. The lineup is incredible with Mary J. Blige performing with The Roots. Jazmine Sullivan, Musiq Soulchild, Kirk Franklin, Country music sensation Mickey Guyton, Wiz Kid, Summer Walker and Keisha Cole are also scheduled to perform. This is a standing concert which means no seats and it is happening rain or shine.
Tickets are also on sale for Kevin Hart. For the first time in four years, he is doing a comedy tour. He will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino July 8-9.
“Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown” with The Philly Pops is coming to the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus and runs Feb. 18-20.
The revival of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” is coming back as a drama. “Bel-Air” is streaming now on Peacock with 10 one hour episodes featuring Jabari Banks playing the role made famous by Will Smith.
The Kanye West Documentary “Jeen-yuhs” is out in theaters and on Netflix. The Kanye trilogy will show never before seen footage, going back 20 years in his life and career, the highs and the lows.
So what do you do after you perform in the Superbowl Halftime show? If you’re Snoop Dogg, you get a new reality show on NBC with Kelly Clarkson. “American Song Contest” kicks off for 8 weeks starting March 21st.
It’s supermodel Naomi Campbell on the cover of British Vogue. Campbell talks about becoming a mom at the age of 50.
This is going to be the year of actress KeKe Palmer. Her movie “Alice” with Common is a must see. It’s about a slave who runs away and lands in the year 1973. She learns who she is and goes back in time seeking revenge against her slave master. The movie opens in theaters March 17. Palmer is also starring in the Jordan Peele thriller “Nope” with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.
The 70’s Soul Jam with Stephanie Mills, The Whispers, Howard Hewitt and The Stylistics is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Feb. 20.
Sherri Shepherd has been named the permanent guest host of “The Wendy Williams Show.’ Williams has been off the show for months as she deals with health issues.
“They Call Me Magic” is a new documentary coming to TV about basketball great Magic Johnson. The four part docu-series starts streaming on April 22. The series will focus on his career as an all time NBA Legend, as well as revealing he had HIV and how he helped changed the conversation. It will feature his life as a successful entrepreneur and community activist.
A Medical Examiner has revealed that actor/comedian Anthony “A.J.” Johnson died from drinking too much. The 55 year old, who is best known for the movies “Friday’ and “House Party,” died last September.
The Oscar nominated musical “West Side Story” is coming to Disney Plus on March 2.
We remember Funk pioneer Betty Davis. Davis, who was married to Jazz great Miles Davis, was a female Pioneer years ahead of her time. She is credited with being a leader in funk music. She was 77.
We also remember Chicago Soul legend Syl Johnson. The father of singer Syleena Johnson and former football star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson was one of the most sampled artists of all time. He was 85.
The new season of “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith returns to Facebook Watch on March 27.
Get ready for the Dionne Warwick documentary “Don’t Make Me Over.” The documentary will chronicle the life of the music great. It will be available on CNN Plus which will be launching this spring.
Gabrielle Union is teaming up with Zach Braff for a remake of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen.” The movie is about a blended family of 12 and will start streaming on Disney Plus on March 18.
Niecy Nash is coming to ABC with a new show. The FBI drama will be a spinoff to the hit show The Rookie.
The life story of Michael Jackson is coming to the big screen with the approval of the Michael Jackson estate. A Broadway musical based on the King of Pop is already on Broadway.
