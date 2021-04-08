Wells Fargo Center declared live music coming back to Philly after announcing a lineup of diverse, industry-leading artists to take the main stage once again. The arena has announced a series of full-capacity concerts set for later this year and early 2022, including Andrea Bocelli, Banda MS, Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Roger Waters.
“In a typical year, Wells Fargo Center hosts nearly 3 million guests for dozens of live concerts and events, and things just haven’t been the same without those shows over the past year,” said Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations, Valerie Camillo. “Finally, though, you can hear the music at the end of the tunnel, and we can’t wait to once again host world-class entertainers here in Philadelphia in front of full capacity crowds.”
These latest announcements come after more than a year since Wells Fargo Center hosted its last concert, a performance by Celine Dion on February 26, 2020, and are just the beginning of a new influx of major touring artists coming through the arena in 2021 and 2022.
Tickets to the upcoming shows will be available to purchase at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com on each show’s respective on-sale date. Show dates and on-sale information for the recently announced shows can be found below:
Banda MS | September 4, 202
Eric Church | October 9, 2021
Kane Brown | January 13, 2022
Andrea Bocelli | December 8, 2021
Roger Waters | August 5 & 6, 2022
Over the last year, Wells Fargo Center has undergone a comprehensive health and safety transformation. Earlier this year, the venue was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, a widely-respected, evidence-based, third-party verified rating of the venue’s health and safety protocols. The arena also recently completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes.
For more information on upcoming shows can visit WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
