Philadelphia's Welcome America festivities will return with in-person events and an expanded "Freedom-Liberty" programming for the 2021 festival.
Welcome America, Inc. and its partners announced during an in-person press conference at the Mann Music Center today, that the city-wide Independence Day festival will return in-person adding more than 50 family-friendly events including the traditional firework display and prime time Fourth of July concert.
The Fourth of July commemorations and celebrations will begin on June 19 and conclude on the evening of July 4 with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert starring Bebe Rexha, featuring Flo Rida with special guests the Philly POPS.
"After a challenging year, Welcome America is honored that we are able to give the people of Philadelphia something to celebrate with the return of our in-person Fourth of July Festival. As always we are grateful to the city of Philadelphia and our incredible sponsors for their support as we work together to deliver this tradition to Philadelphia," said Michael DelBene, President & CEO, Welcome America, Inc.
