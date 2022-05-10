Wawa Welcome America Festival will be back on the parkway for the first time in two years.
Mayor Jim Kenney joined Wawa’s president, and various Wawa Welcome America partners to announce plans for a culturally diverse 16 day city-wide celebration that a robust line-up of local and national talent.
Pop stars Jason Derulo and Ava Max will head the July 4th Wawa Welcome America free concert and Grammy nominated gospel singer Yolanda Adams will hit the stage during Wawa Welcome America’s gospel festival.
“We are excited for the July 4 concert to return to the parkway. During Wawa Welcome America residents and visitors alike can see our city come alive and create a vibrant exciting experience,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “These events are planned with our resident’s and guest’s safety in mind. We are excited about today's announcement and I look forward to seeing everyone out on the Parkway for this year’s festival.”
Today’s announcement on the parkway included performances by Philadelphia’s own Treena Freebie and a lively tango performance to give folks a taste of what they can expect within the upcoming month.
“This year will celebrate Latin and Hispanic culture through art, food, music and dance. The event will feature music and performances by Emiliano Mosaics Quartet and performances and dance lessons by the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School,” said Michele DelBene, Wawa Welcome America Festival President and CEO.
DelBene also announced that there will be a Fourth of July parade.
“This 16 days of free family fun, free museums, free concerts with incredible talent, it's coming,” said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens.” Free fireworks, parades and more family fun is open and available and inclusive for everyone to enjoy. And what's so special about 2022’s festival? Well, just like we talked this morning, it's just good to be back in person.”
The signature 16 day free festival will be celebrating freedom and liberty across the city.
