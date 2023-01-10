When Massachusetts native Su Charles decided to make her mark as a singer, she says she wanted to come up with a stage name that was close to her own name, but not her name.
Sounds confusing? Well not to Charles. “By taking the first two letters of my first name and the first two letters of my last name, I came up with ‘SuCh.’ And after some research I found that the word can be used in two ways,” explains the singer, songwriter and actress who will be appearing at City Winery on Saturday.
“One way to define ‘SuCh’ is to exemplify something, like such as,” she continues. “And another is to simplify something, like such good music or such beautiful people. That’s when I settled on my new name.”
Born just outside of Boston to Haitian parents, SuCh grew up in a Seventh Day Adventist Church. Her father was a minister. Even as a young child she sang in church, but it wasn’t until her high school band director received notice for the Grammy High School Jazz Ensembles, that SuCh decided to audition for the choir and let her voice be heard.
“And believe it or not, I made it, but it was so intimidating,” she remembers. ”While most of the others in the choir had formal training, I did not. I was just a girl who could sing. But it was so cool, and the experience led me to think I could really do that as a career someday. I just loved it!’
So to begin with, when she returned to her hometown, she decided she wanted to go to a performing arts high school. But when her parents objected and told her she needed a viable career path, she put away her dreams and decided to look at singing as just a hobby.
With that in mind, SuCh headed off to California to get her degree in Pre-Physical Therapy Exercise Science. In 2006 she moved to Denver, Colorado (which is still her home today), practiced physical therapy until later going to Regis University to become a nurse. She settled into her new career until an horrific earthquake in Haiti changed her life forever.
“It was a terrible tragedy and a terrible scene,” SuCh remembers. “I went there to help as best I could, and when I came back home I was suddenly clear about a lot of things – like how much I really wanted to sing and how short life really is.”
And so it began. In 2012, in her basement, she recorded her first album, titled “Stretch Marks.” She admits she really had no idea what she was doing. Nevertheless, there it was – her first completed album.
“Actually it mirrored the way I saw myself growing in ways I could never have imagined,” she says.
Her next album. “Trial and Error,” was released in 2014, and her hit, ”Sugar Maple,” rose to number one on the United Kingdom Soul Charts. And 2019 saw the release of her third album, “Full Nose, Wide Lips.”
On her way up the ladder of success, SuCh also got a chance to display her acting skills, playing Celie in “The Color Purple” at the Aurora Fox Arts Center. That appearance garnered her the Henry Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and the Broadway World Awards for Best Actress and Best Acting Debut.
So here she is today, working and doing what she loves most. And the future? “All I know is that music is a universal language and I want to share my music with the world,” SuCh concludes. “I want to continue to do many, many things. I feel that we’ve all been given gifts, and music is mine.”
City Winery is located in the Fashion District at 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
