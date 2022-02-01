It’s the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards, “Hadestown” has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards – including Outstanding New Broadway Musical – and the Drama League Award for Production of a Musical.
Toss in a 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and that’s the show lucky audiences will be seeing Feb. 9-Feb. 20 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music.
The production follows two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. The story invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Beguiling melodies and poetic imagery pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
Brooklyn-born Kimberly Marable stars as Persephone, a woman Marable describes as “a queen and a goddess, and the wife to the King of the Underworld. She’s a complicated character – caring and compassionate. She’s a nurturer and a devoted wife. But she’s also a woman who loves to have a good time.”
Before getting the coveted role, Marable played the understudy to Persephone. She says that was a great way to really learn the role. “But then actually getting the role was wonderful. I get to sing great music, get to play Greek tragedy and drama, and not just be a sidekick to somebody else.”
Some of Marable’s other Broadway/International touring credits include “The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Sister Act,” “Dreamgirls,” and more.
She’s also appeared on CBS’ “FBI” and “Bull,” and NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series.
Growing up, Marable confides that she always wanted to be a performer. “In fact, my mother says I used to be singing and dancing in the womb.”
Marable eventually took her dreams to Dartmouth, where she majored in Theater and Sociology. “I started college expecting to become a producer. And although that all changed once I graduated, I think my sociology classes and the study of people, eventually helped me to develop my characters more fully.”
Looking forward to touring, Marable says it’s been quite some time, especially since COVID hit. “It’s time to get back. So I’m looking forward to traveling again. There’s so much to see and experience.”
When she’s not on stage, Marable is co-founder of Broadway Serves which provides theater professionals with community service opportunities. She serves with the advisory committee for the Actors Fund’s Looking Ahead program, and recently joined the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.
But ready and anxious to get back on stage, and especially playing this role in this particular show, Marable acknowledges that Persephone is her “dream role. “It’s not often, especially as a Black actress, that you get the chance to portray a Black queen and goddess. And here I am, with a character who also gets to interpret some of the most glorious music I’ve ever heard.”
