The media empire of two-time NAACP Image Award winner Tyler Perry, creator of such fan favorites as “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Meet the Browns,” “House of Payne,” and “The Haves and the Have Nots,” continues to expand.
Now owner of the vast Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, he turns his attention to the youth market, bringing “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” to Nickelodeon’s Saturday night lineup.
The live-action series starring Dylan Gilmer follows a family whose world is “turned upside down” when their nephew, Young Dylan, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced. Currently in production at Tyler Perry Studios, the series, which debuted Feb. 29, is executive produced, directed and written by Perry.
“I’m excited!” Gilmer told The Philadelphia Tribune just before the show’s premiere. “I’m excited for our audience to see a funny family show with loving and supportive family members, great energy and positive vibes.”
While the Annapolis, Maryland native who will celebrate his 11th birthday on March 4, is taking full advantage of this amazing opportunity, he admits to being taken by surprise.
“The president of Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, noticed me on an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show,” Gilmer explained. “Brian Robbins then showed Tyler Perry a video of me from the Ellen DeGeneres show, and after that, Mr. Perry wrote a television series about a kid rapper, Young Dylan. I was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres show in October, where Mr. Perry and Ellen surprised me with my own television series, ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.’ I am blessed to have my own television series. Before ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,’ the only acting I’ve done was a guest appearance on Nickelodeon’s ‘All That.’”
As the series opens, Dylan’s grandmother, Viola (Aloma Wright), realizes that raising her grandson is too much to take on, so she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman), and their two children Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter). Suddenly, the Wilson household must adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star, Young Dylan, and his conservative cousins. From Dylan giving Charlie, Rebecca, and her best friend Bethany (Jet Miller) lessons in “swag” and street smarts, to learning that even rappers have rules in the Wilson house, the series follows the “hilarious hijinks” this family faces as they seek harmony in the household.
A polite and respectful young artist, Dylan Gilmer is particularly appreciative of the chance to work with Perry, who was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
“I’ve worked directly with Mr. Tyler. He’s a great writer, producer and director. He offers suggestions and ideas on how to deliver my lines. It’s been a great learning experience!” Dylan said.
Now in the early stages of a promising career, Young Dylan invites viewers to join in the fun.
“’Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’s’” cast and Tyler Perry Studio’s crew is great. Filming ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ and working with a legendary writer and producer and legendary directors and actors is a great experience. It’s a fun, family-like environment.”
“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.