Tupac Shakur Posthumously Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur poses atop her late brother Tupac Shakur's, photoed right, star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a posthumous ceremony in his honor on Wednesday in Los Angeles. — AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

 Chris Pizzello

Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip hop legend's birthday.

The late rapper's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother's vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

The Associated Press

