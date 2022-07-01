Now through July 9, the Trenton Circus Squad (TCS) returns to Cooper’s Poynt Park (801 Delaware Ave, Camden, NJ) for its fifth Big Top Tour. The annual residency features 11 public performances by its Youth Squad members.
Since 2016, the Big Top Tour has traveled around New Jersey presenting 90-minutes of daring feats by Youth Squad performers, including dazzling acrobatics, high-wire walking, and unicycle stunts. During its Camden residency, TCS will host eight free performances through July 4, plus three paid shows on July 8 and 9. Tickets are available for $15 per person. Audiences are recommended to purchase tickets or register in advance online.
Additionally, the non-profit organization partners with local youth organizations to invite children to participate in free workshops led by squad members and coaches. The Youth Squad and coaches work with 100 kids in each workshop, teaching them a variety of circus acts, including aerials, tight wire, juggling, group pyramids, acrobatics, and clowning. These workshops maintain TCS’s goal of sharing the wonder and tradition of circus arts with young people while giving their Youth Squad opportunities to engage with the community.
