Panels
10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Violence as a Public Health Issue, moderated by Andrea Lawful Sanders, host of The Source
• Sharrelle Barber, Director of The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements, and Population Health Equity
• Seun Ross, Executive Director, Health Equity, Independence Blue Cross
• Dr. Carol Penn, Mind-Body Medicine Expert
• Trooper Sanders, CEO of Benefits Data Trust
• Dr. Joseph M. Gobern, MBA, FACOG, System Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mainline Health
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: This Land Is My Land: Creating Generational Wealth Through Property Ownership, moderated by Charles Ellison, host of Reality Check
• Charles Lomax, Chairman and CEO of Lomax Real Estate Partners LP
• Ashanti Martin, General Manager of WURD Radio
• Tayyib Smith, Senior Principal at Little Giant Creative
• Kenny Gamble, building developer, co-founder of Philadelphia International Records and legendary music producer
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Black Women Tech Innovators and Entrepreneurs, moderated by Sara Lomax-Reese, President/CEO of WURD
• Sherrell Dorsey, Founder and CEO, The Plug
• Mutale Nkonde, Leader, AI for the People
• Brigitte Daniel, CEO, Wilco Electronic Systems
• Tiffanie Stanard, CEO and Founder, Stimulus
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: WURD Host Roundtable: The Role of the Black Press in Perilous Times
• Andrea Lawful Sanders, The Source
• Charles Ellison, Reality Check
• Brother Shomari, Groundings
• Solomon Jones, Wake Up With WURD
Community Impact Award recipients
1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Awards presentation ceremony
• Lisa Robinson, Founder & CEO My Independence at Home
• M. Claire Lomax, Esq., (Posthumously) WURD General Counsel and Board Member
• Joan Myers Brown, Founder of Philadanco
• Terrill Haigler, CEO of YaFavTrashman LLC
• Richard Gordon IV, Principal of Paul Robeson High School for Human Services
Live musical performers throughout the day
