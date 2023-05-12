Quintessence Theatre Group concludes “Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary” with the world premiere of Paul Oakley Stovall’s “Written by Phillis,” and directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce.
Stovall’s new play, exploring the life and poetry of America’s first published Black poet Phillis Wheatley, “Written by Phillis” is presented in association with Chicago’s New Classics Collective, and opens Saturday night, May 13, and continues through June 4.
This original play, researched and written by Stovall — who local audiences might remember in the role of George Washington when the First National Touring production of “Hamilton” came to Philadelphia — brings to life the remarkable history of this remarkable woman.
An enslaved American who later became a beloved poet after “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral” was published in London in 1773, Phillis Wheatley went on to become the most famous woman of African descent in the world, admired by Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and King George III, among countless others.
“I’m excited to work at a theater like Quintessence, which holds the same goals and hopes for the future of theater that I do,” Stovall said. “The world premiere of ‘Written by Phillis’ is perfect for Philadelphia audiences, a group that lives and breathes American history every day, around every corner. In this play, we discover yet another jewel and truth of our singularly American history.”
Stovall credits his mother with introducing him to Phillis Wheatley. He remembers, “I consider myself a well-educated and well-read man, but, like so many others, I had never heard of Phillis Wheatley and her amazing legacy until one day when I was visiting my mother in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“My mother had been an English teacher for many years and always had a lot of books on shelves in our house,” he continues. “And as a child I remembered looking at all the books and was always curious about many of them. Well, that day I happened to see a copy of Phillis’ poems and asked my mother about the book. My mother knew all about Phillis and advised me to take a look at the book for myself. And when I did, I was both surprised and inspired.”
A graduate of DePaul University, Stovall originally sought to become an actor and singer, but later expanded his ambitions to include writing as well. “I always wanted to be able to tell a story, and writing certainly allowed me to do that, too.”
Today Stovall is known as a playwright, actor, producer and activist. He is the founding artistic director of New Classics Collective, dedicated to bringing historic BIPOC, female and queer voices to America’s mainstage.
Multifaceted, Stovall is also a Tony Award-winning producer for Broadway’s “A Strange Loop.” His original play “Immediate Family,” directed by Phylicia Rashad, received productions both at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.
Outside of theater, Stovall served as a press advance associate for senator, then president, Barack Obama and subsequently as advance staff lead for first lady Michelle Obama, representing the Obama administration across the nation and overseas.
“In writing and presenting ‘Written by Phillis,’ I hope to open the eyes of many others to this remarkable woman, her important role in America’s founding and ideals, and explore her life and legacy, one that inspired an African American literary tradition that has lasted over two and a half centuries.”
Additionally, he says, “I hope when the audience leaves the theater, they immediately turn their phones back on, go to Google and start finding out all about Phillis Wheatley for themselves. After all, there is so much to learn.”
And for the future? “I’m just hoping there’s another hidden gem out there that will inspire my curiosity and become another great story I can tell that will open people’s eyes.
“And as far as my acting career, playing George Washington was certainly one of my dream roles. And I hope other dream roles are still out there just waiting for me!”
