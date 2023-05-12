PAUL OAKLEY STOVALL

Paul Oakley Stovall’s “Written by Phillis” will make its world premiere at Quintessence Theatre Group, May 13-June 4. — Submitted

Quintessence Theatre Group concludes “Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary” with the world premiere of Paul Oakley Stovall’s “Written by Phillis,” and directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

Stovall’s new play, exploring the life and poetry of America’s first published Black poet Phillis Wheatley, “Written by Phillis” is presented in association with Chicago’s New Classics Collective, and opens Saturday night, May 13, and continues through June 4.

