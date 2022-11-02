It's been hailed as a “thrilling...probing and playful examination of family.”
“Wolf Play,” by South Korean playwright Hansol Jung, is currently making its Philadelphia premiere at Theatre Exile through Nov. 20.
The show follows an adopted six-year-old South Korean boy in search of his “wolf pack,” which, says Theatre Exile's Producing Artistic Director ad the show's director Deborah Block, is very meaningful part of the human journey.
Jung examines how we choose to make a family, and how we choose to unmake one.
The play's main character Jeenu, is attempting to find out who he is and where he belongs, while the other characters in the play are trying to do what they think is best for him. These characters – his original adoptive parents, who attempt to give him up to a new couple – allow their good intentions to be superseded by selfish motivations, which ultimately gets in the way of taking care of this child.
The boy, who thinks he's a wolf but is really a puppet, is “re-homed” to a non-binary boxer and Robin, their wife, who adopt the boy after seeing an ad on the Internet.
Born and bred New Jersey actress Kira Player appears as Robin, the young wife who longs to be a mother. “But biology has kept her from achieving that dream on her own, so she turns to the Internet to help her,” Player explains.
“In the show, the writer chose to make the little boy a puppet,” Player goes on to explain. “Instead of using a child actor – which would have involved a lot of paper work and so on – Jung presents Jeenu as a puppet. In this way we can see how the people he's involved with talk around him, and just how isolated he often feels.”
Growing up, Player herself never felt truly isolated. Enjoying playing games with her sister, she admits she was always a curious little girl, always asking questions, telling tales, and experiencing difficulty when it came to deciding which career path to follow.
“Because I loved to tell stories, I finally decided to become an actor,” she says. “And so I went to Montclair State University where I graduated with a BFA in Acting. I eventuality moved to Philly, which I found is a great theater town. And I'm so glad I did.”
She's already appeared in “Athena” at Theatre Horizon, and “The Taming!” at Shakespeare in Clark Park. She's amassed many other credits along the way, but this is her debut at PTC.
“I love the show and my role,” Player admits, “although some might think it can be difficult to interact with a puppet. But not for me. I've worked with children all my life, so once the theory was explained to us, it became just like working with any other small child.”
And so she continues, the whole experience of acting is a joy. 'The experience is like playing pretend, and who wouldn't like that?”
For her future, Player says she hopes to do it all – act, write, direct plays and film. “When I think of the four years I've spent learning my craft, and the thousands of dollars spent in order to move my career along, why wouldn't I want to do everything I can?”
For tickets for “Wolf Play” call 215-218-4022.
