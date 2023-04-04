“‘Eternal Life Part I’ is inspired by questions about family, how you pass on what you have to the next generation, and the impossibility of getting everything right as a parent.”
That’s the way playwright Nathan Alan Davis describes his play, soon to be produced at the Wilma Theater, April 11-30.
Directed by Lead Artistic Director Morgan Green, and featuring the Wilma’s Hothouse acting company, this is a modern fable filled with humor and whimsey, according to Green who adds: “There are talking snowflakes, a goose, and more, but Davis uses these playful elements to dig into big questions.”
Hothouse company member and University of the Arts graduate Brandon J. Pierce appears in the production, and remembers how his career actually all came together.
“I was raised in Wallingford in Delaware County, and ever since I was six or seven, [I] thought I’d like to be an actor.”
He remembers watching a TV show where people were asking youngsters what they wanted to be when they grew up. “I thought about it and said ‘I think I’d like to be an actor.’ And you now what? My young self was absolutely right.”
And so after high school, Pierce went off to study at the University of the Arts, but even before graduating he got his first professional role.
“A classmate of mine was somehow associated with the Arden Theater, and one day told me they were auditioning for a role in ‘Charlotte’s Web.’ I tried out and got cast. I was thrilled. Although after graduation, it took another year before I got cast in anything else.”
But eventually he was on his way. Pierce has appeared in a number of regional productions. He’s also appeared on Broadway with the Roundabout Theatre Company in “Birthday Candles,” and off-Broadway with Primary Stages in “Exit Strategy.”
Currently, he’s taking on several parts in “Eternal Life.”
“In the show, one role is Snowflake Child,” Pierce explains. “At one point there’s a conversation between snowflakes about how one day they’re going to land on something and melt. The whole play is basically about life and death and that mysterious journey.”
Another role he portrays is the son, trying to understand what consciousness is, why your parents are the way they are, how to grow up and become your own person, and so on.
‘So those are my three roles: Snowflake Child, junior, the son, and a hearse driver.”
According to the actor, “If there’s a message in this play, I think it’s different for everybody. The play deals with the fact that we won’t always be here and we won’t live forever. There’s grief in that but there’s also a kind of beauty as we go through the joy of living.
“But it’s not a sad play,” he adds. “There are lots of times when we have the audience laughing out loud.”
Today Pierce admits he’s very glad he listened to that young boy inside him. “Acting has done many things for me. It’s helped me learn a lot about myself, life and how to understand and become closer to other people.
“In the future I hope to get into films, and just keep working. You know, the pandemic kept me from doing that for a while. But now that we’re back, I just want to move higher and higher in my career and keep doing the very best I can.”
For more information on Brandon J. Pierce and the “Eternal Life Part 1” production, visit wilmatheater.org/.
