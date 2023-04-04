BRANDON J PIERCE

Brandon J. Pierce in a production shot of “Eternal Life Part 1.” — Submitted

“‘Eternal Life Part I’ is inspired by questions about family, how you pass on what you have to the next generation, and the impossibility of getting everything right as a parent.”

That’s the way playwright Nathan Alan Davis describes his play, soon to be produced at the Wilma Theater, April 11-30.

