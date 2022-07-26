Shakespeare in Clark Park is gearing up to present several nights of comedy with The Taming! a comedy in two acts.
From July 27-31 nightly at 7 pm, audiences can watch Shakespeare’s classic “The Taming of the Shrew” as Petruchio attempts to tame Kate’s shrewish ways. Resistant at first, she eventually gives in, marries him, and becomes an obedient wife.
Act II features an adaptation of John Fetcher’s Elizabethan revenge play, “The Tamer Tamed,” a counterpart to Shakespeare’s play written 15 years later.
Shakespeare in Clark Park was formed in 2005 by Marla Burkholder, Maria Moller, Tom Reing and Whitney Estrin as a theatre company. One of its main goals is to present free outdoor productions of Shakespeare’s plays, creating a cultural event accessible to the Clark Park neighborhood and the greater Philadelphia area.
This year, appearing in both productions is New Orleans native Donovan Lockett. The actress, teacher and writer, who has made her home in Philly for quite some time, appears as a servant in Act I, and as Petruchio’s second wife Maria in Act 2.
“This is my debut at Clark Park, and I’m fascinated by how well people respond to it. It makes me very happy to be a part of it,” she says.
“It began when I saw an announcement and responded to it. And one day they let me know I’d been cast,” Lockett remembers. “Philly has a lot of wonderful theaters but this one is something special. In a way, you’re playing eye to eye with your audiences – which is certainly different. It makes it a very intimate experience. It’s not difficult, but it certainly is a challenge.”
Lovett, who says she was a shy little kid, never dreamed acting could become her career. “But at the age of seven I joined my school’s after school drama club. The experience helped me come out of my shyness and I fell in love with acting. From then on I never really considered any other career.”
She went on to receive her BFA in Acting and a Minor in Writing from Ithaca College. Later, she expressed her talent in a variety of ways, performing in theatre, film and TV. She’s appeared on stage at the Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre Horizon, the Philadelphia Theatre Company, and more.
She’s also taught students all over the country, specializing in theatre and creative writing residencies. She most recently taught at the Arden Theatre Company, Ohio State University, the Lantern Theatre, and others.
Additionally, she is the co-creator of the podcast Black Light the Spotlight, which tackles representation and inclusion in the arts.
When this show ends, Lockett takes the attitude assumed by many actors: “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
But while she’s waiting she has some advise to offer: “I say take a class. You can never stop learning. And that’s also a way to learn more about your craft and the business itself.
“There’s a lot of rejection. You have to learn to deal with, so having a good support system to count on can work wonders.”
Clark Park is located in West Philadelphia.
In the event of rain the show will be performed in the Prince Theatre at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut Street.
For more information go to shakespeareinclarkpark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.