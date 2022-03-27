“We love those Broadway shows that are upbeat and light-hearted, and this show is all of that – and more,” says Jisel Soliel Ayon, who plays the lead role of Jenna in “Waitress,” the touring company coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music March 29 through April 3.
Based on the movie of the same name, “Waitress” was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.
“There are so many things to like about this show, and I did when the first tour came to Los Angeles,” adds Ayon, a 2019 graduate of Cal-State Northridge. “I loved it, but being a woman of color I didn’t necessarily see myself in the lead role of Jenna. If there was a Caucasian in the lead, I kind of figured the role was not for me.
“But as an actor,” she continues, “I’ve learned to audition for things even if I don’t have a chance of getting the part. You never want to take yourself out of the equation and get shut out of an opportunity. So I tell myself that maybe I could be the person who changes minds and gets the role.”
And so she did. Described as a “statuesque cocktail of African-American and Latino ferocity with a sugary soprano sound,” Ayon did indeed change some minds. “But I graduated from college in 2019, just in time for the world to shut down due to COVID. I was ready to go but the world was not. Everything just stopped. It was very discouraging.”
But when things eased up, Ayon was right there, waiting and raring to go. And she was chosen for the lead in the second national touring company of “Waitress,” although she didn’t always plan her life around musical theater.
“In fact, my parents raised me to be practical and to think very rationally, so although I always liked to perform I thought of it more as a hobby than a career. So when I started college, my major was speech pathology,” she offers.
But she couldn’t stay away from the stage and soon began performing in college productions. One day one of her professors suggested she might actually find her life’s work as a performer. “She said there are only a handful of people that she ever advised to go for it in the theater, and I was one of them. The next thing I knew, I switched colleges, my major and I was off to pursue my life in the theater.”
“Waitress” is the story of Jenna, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband. Looking for a way out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance for a new life.
“It’s a great show with great music,” Ayon says. “The only challenge is keeping up with my character who is on stage almost the whole time. And our touring schedule has been relentless so this role can be exhausting.”
Still, she insists, she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I owe it to each and every audience member to give 100 percent of me to the role and the show. That’s what they came to see and that’s what I’m here to give them.”
For ticket information call 215-893-1999
