Now in its fourth month, Bucks County Playhouse’s “Playhouse Live!” the 30-minute free Virtual Variety Show, continues streaming this Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. The show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers and actors, as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.
One of the highlights from this week’s show will be a musical performance from Soara-Joye Ross (BCP’s “Rock and Roll Man”).
A Queens, New York, native, Ross says she always loved to sing, and fell in love with “Annie,” the movie musical, when she was just about 3 years old.
“I remember dressing up as Annie, red curly wig and all, for Halloween. And by the time I graduated from kindergarten I had the lead performance,” Ross recalls.
Realizing her daughter’s talent and tenacity, Ross’ mother found her a private voice teacher and her classical training began. She was just 12 years old.
Later, after studying at Bayside High School’s Academy of Music program, Ross knew that performing would be her lifelong dream career. Toward that end, she went on to study vocal performance and acting at Nassau Community College.
“I left after just a year because I auditioned for and was accepted into the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City,” Ross says.
During all the time she’s studied acting, singing and dancing, Ross admits there are two musicals she’s seen that she’d love to recreate some day. One was Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl,” and the other was Bernadette Peters as the witch in “Into the Woods.”
Meanwhile, Ross has kept herself busy in such productions as “Promenade” and John Doyle’s reimagined “Carmen Jones.” Both received glowing reviews and the latter — one of Ross’ all-time favorites — garnered her a Lucille Lortel Outstanding Featured Actress Award, as well nominations for a Drama Desk and Audelco Award.
Ross has also appeared in Broadway’s “Les Miserables” and “Dance of the Vampires,” national tours, the Apollo, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and many more. For the future, when this pandemic finally comes to an end, Ross would love to perform “Carmen Jones” again, a production she calls “absolutely perfect for Broadway.”
Until that time comes, Ross says she’s keeping herself physically fit and ready to perform at a moment’s notice.
“I sing every day, whether in the shower, going for long walks, wherever,” she volunteers. “And I also try to stay connected with the people in my life as much as possible. It may be hard, but it’s very important in today’s world.”
