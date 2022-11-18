This is a musical that reveals a comeback story of one of the world’s living legends, as it explores the life of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
“Tina – Tina Turner Musical” is a celebration of resistance and inspiration — of triumph over adversity. It originally opened on Broadway in 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. But when COVID hit, it closed down like others in the industry, for a long 18 months.
But now it’s back, and playing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music Nov. 22 through Dec. 4. One of the featured players in the high energy show is six-time Grammy winner Ann Nesby as Turner’s grandmother “Gran” Georgeanna, known affectionate as “GG.”
Actress, entertainer, songwriter and vocalist are just a few of the titles to describe Nesby.
“And don’t forget mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” Nesby offers proudly during a recent interview. “That’s one of the reasons I find Gran easy to play. I can relate to her as a grandmother myself.”
Nesby is originally from Joliet, Illinois and began singing in her church. By the age of three, she began sharing her gift of song at Mount Zion Baptist Church. She believes her talent stems from the fact that she comes from a musical family.
“Both my parents sang. My father had his own quartet, while my mother had her own gospel group,” Nesby explains. “They would rehearse with both groups at home, and there was always a piano close by, so there was always lots of music in my home.
“As a child,” she continues, “my mother told me that God was going to use me to bless people with my voice...”
And that prediction seems to have come true as Nesby continues to light up stages, screens and everywhere else she’s invited to perform.
And now it’s time to watch her in this Tony-nominated musical. Nesby says shes both proud and excited to have a role, especially as Tina’s grandmother.
“I feel she was one of the main reasons for Tina’s success,” Nesby says. “She knew Tina had a gift and continually nurtured it to keep her going. She’s the one who kept her grounded, and also imagined Tina’s whole life and tried to keep her going.”
Nesby continues, “This is a great story to tell. It’s a story that should be encouraging to each woman. It’s a story for every woman to understand the kind of life Tina had and the way she was able to rise above it. She went from rags to riches. She was responsible for other women being able to succeed. Today, we Black women are employed because there is a Tina Turner.”
The musical is in the midst of a 30-city tour, and Nesby admits she’s enjoying her role as much today as the day it first began.
“Hopefully, when this tour ends something else will come along for me that I’ll enjoy just as much,” she says.
Today, Nesby, who insists she has no plans to retire, credits some of her longevity in the business to a quote she once heard from her friend, Lou Rawls.
He said, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t try and fix it!’
“And if you got something new, add it a little bit at a time. But keep what you got!”
For more information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.
