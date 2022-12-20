Quintessence Theatre Group is currently presenting the delightful “Mary Poppins,” a stage version of the classic Disney film where flying over the rooftops of London is accepted in this quirky, magical tale.
Continuing through Dec. 31, this “Spoonful of Sugar” is the perfect medicine for families and children of all ages. And it takes a lot of talented people and much hard work to bring this timeless tale together.
Taylor Mitchell, who serves as the dance captain for the show, and also assumes several roles in the production, knows all about hard work. She says, “Hard work teaches you much more than just acting. It teaches you endurance and so much more. And although hard work doesn’t always bring the kinds of rewards you were hoping for, it very often does.”
Looking at Mitchell’s background, you realize what a hard worker she is. And it goes way back to her attendance in middle school. A native of Columbus, Ohio, she remembers, “Throughout middle school and high school I began performing, and I knew this is what I wanted to do. Honestly, I fell in love with the English language, and watching actors in films do Shakespeare plays. And I found that finally acting fulfilled that love.”
Later Mitchell went on to attend Alabama State University where she received her BFA in Theater. After graduation she realized she needed more training if she wanted to succeed in this business, and rather than go on to graduate school she came to Philadelphia to attend the acting apprentice program at the Walnut Street Theatre from 2018-2019.
Over time, Mitchell has appeared in many productions, including this current one at Quintessence which, she admits, is fast becoming one of her favorites.
Besides being an actor, singer, dancer, director and podcast host, Mitchell also serves as the dance captain in this lively production, a job she takes very seriously.
“It’s my responsibility to make sure that all the dance moves the choreographer has given us are carried out the way they were intended to be,” Mitchell explains.
And then there are the varied roles Mitchell assumes in the show, which, in the beginning were not that easy to do. “In the beginning it’s not that easy to switch from one character to another. But my real difficulty was getting the accents right and making sure the audience sees each character separate from the other.
“But, in time, everything works out the way it should,” she continues. “And now I’m having a wonderful time with it all.”
However with all the hats she wears, does she have a favorite?
“I’ll admit I love performing. But having recently become a director, I would say right now that’s the thing I’m enjoying most.
“An actor doesn’t get to see the show. They’re too busy performing it,” Mitchell explains. “But as the director, you get to create it and then watch it all come to life.”
She adds that years from now she hopes to still be working and enjoying all the many facets of show business.
“But at the moment, like everyone else, we all play the waiting game.”
For tickets call 215-987-4450.
