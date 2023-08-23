After an extensive search, the Board of Directors of Theatre Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to bringing together and celebrating the city's diverse and growing theater community, has named a new executive director. Sabriaya Shipley has been named to take over the reins as the 2023 arts scene is poised to begin.
Shipley, a Baltimore, Maryland native, arrived in Philadelphia in 2014 to attend Temple University, eventually earning a BA in Theatre. She also holds an MA in Social Justice and Community Organization from Prescott College.
She is the recipient of the 2021-2022 Philadelphia Foundation and Forman Arts Initiative, Art Works grant.
“As an LGBTQ Black artist, my journey in theater in Philadelphia has met me with several opportunities to collaborate at the intersections of various communities,” Shipley said. “I look forward to the opportunity my leadership at Theatre Philadelphia gives me to create archives honoring a thorough and inclusive history of theater in Philadelphia, rooms for radical collaborative action, and fostering the next generation of theater makers.”
For more than 25 years, Theatre Philadelphia has been the administrating organization of the Barrymore Awards, the region's most prestigious theater awards. Over the past few years, they have added a major regional theater event known as Philly Theater Week which has boosted community and audience interaction.
And now many, if not all, responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Shipley, a playwright, artist, educator and community ethnographer, as well as an artistic advisor with several community based organizations and art spaces such as Theatre Exile, Power Street Theatre, the Painted Bride Art Center, the Colored Girls Museum, and many more. Additionally, Shipley is co-founder of Griot Girls, a youth writing collective for young Black girls and other projects devoted to Black and brown North Philly youth.
Among all her other ventures, Shipley now turns her attention to helming Theatre Philadelphia, looking forward to a strong theater scene that continues to recover from the pandemic.
Shipley says that with her new role she hopes to cultivate programming, community discussions and ethnography that explores the intersections of the Theatre Philadelphia community in working with youth, talking with elders and fostering conversation centered around acknowledging problems with actions to meet solutions.
“In five years, I see Theatre Philadelphia operating more as a hub where theater and art makers can meet on neutral ground that is also radical in meeting the community where it is through resources, space and time spent,” she explains.
And on behalf of Theatre Philadelphia, Board of Directors President Jason Linder adds, “Her skills and experience offers a wealth of riches in organizing, production, education and development in particular. Sabriaya brings a community investment centered on outreach that is truly inspiring.”
For Shipley, being named to her new role is what is truly inspiring. “I know I have a big job ahead of me, but I'm looking forward to it. I enjoy the fact that whatever I do will bring joy to the community and the many artists among us, and will not only represent my hard work,” but also the work of Theatre Philadelphia.
“There's a very well-known South African saying that reminds us that 'I am me, because you are you.' And I really believe that is true.”
