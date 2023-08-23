SABRIAYA SHIPLEY

Sabriaya Shipley is named the new executive director of Theatre Philadelphia, and will immediately begin her duties for the 2022-2023 arts season. — Submitted

After an extensive search, the Board of Directors of Theatre Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to bringing together and celebrating the city's diverse and growing theater community, has named a new executive director. Sabriaya Shipley has been named to take over the reins as the 2023 arts scene is poised to begin.

Shipley, a Baltimore, Maryland native, arrived in Philadelphia in 2014 to attend Temple University, eventually earning a BA in Theatre. She also holds an MA in Social Justice and Community Organization from Prescott College.

