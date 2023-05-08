BRENSON THOMAS

Brenson Thomas will play Gabriel in the world premiere of James Ijames' "Abandon" through May 21 at Theatre Exile. — Paola Nogueras

 Paola Nogueras

South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames' play “Abandon,” which continues through May 21.

“Abandon” is about Joshua, a young man kicked out of his house one night by his mercurial older brother Chris. Cold and desperate for food, he ends up breaking into the home of Louella, an elderly woman haunted by the ghost of her late son Gabriel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.