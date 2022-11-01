The Philadelphia Theatre Company is bringing the stage alive with the world premiere of a new rock musical created by Obie award-winning playwright Erin Courtney and co-writer Max Vernon. The show was developed and directed by Ellie Heyman, and features a whole host of cast and crew that have been part of some of the biggest shows on Broadway in recent years.
“The Tattooed Lady,” which continues through Nov. 20 at PTC’s home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, explores the lives and legacies of a century of tattooed ladies from the 1880s through the 1980s.
Tattooed ladies were working class women who acquired tattoos over much of their bodies and began performing in circuses, sideshows, and dime show museums as a means of earning a substantial living.
One of the tattooed ladies depicted in the show is Trixie Richardson, played by Anastacia McCleskey. Thrilled to be making her PTC debut, McCleskey was most recently seen in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of “Caroline, or Change,” and as Celie in The Muny’s “The Color Purple.”
In explaining her role in this current show, McCleskey says she had read something about it earlier, and knew a little bit about sideshows and carnival shows.
“But I never realized all these women had to go through in having their bodies covered in order to do what they did. It’s all pretty astounding,” she says.
And she and the other actors are able to look the part because, she volunteers, “We have a wonderful costume designer who has designed our costumes to make it seem as though we’re really covered in tattoos. I think it’s an amazing job.”
Of course like all shows, ‘Tattooed Ladies” is not without its challenges. McCleskey admits that “now that I’m a little older some of the things I could do easily before aren’t so easy for me to do now.
“For instance, we have to move the furniture around during the play. We’re playing a show within a show and so that’s something that’s required. We also go up and down ladders and that was difficult to do. It took all of us a little bit of time to get used to doing all of that.”
Originally from Nashville, the actress moved to New York when she was 18 to pursue her career. She remembers, “When I was in the sixth or seventh grade I got the ‘itch’ to perform after seeing my older brother in a play at his high school. And eventually, I got my chance to perform too.”
Trained at the American Musical and Dramatics Academy, it didn’t take long before she began a successful career. In fact, over the years, she’s been featured in seven Broadway hits, one West End hit, several off-Broadway hits, tons of regional theater, film, and more. She’s sung with Burt Bacharach and Patti LaBelle, and backup for Phil Collins, Bette Midler, Mariah Carey and others. Along the way she was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award, an Alliance Award, and an Audelco Award.
So with a career that is going very well, McCleskey has some advice for others: “Make sure this is really what you want to do, and if it is, just start doing it. And don’t judge yourself. The world will constantly tell you how to dress, how to change the way you look. But don’t listen to them. Just be yourself. And keep your family and friends close. They will always help to keep you grounded.”
