She began dancing when she was just three years old, and her love of dance continued to grow from there.
In the ensuing years, Chanel Holland went on to be accepted into the school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre when she was 16. She also studied at Koresh, the University of the Arts, the National Dance Institute, and the Wissahickon Dance Academy.
She even went on to receive a BA and an MA, teaching what she knew to others. And in 2017, Holland founded the Chocolate Ballerina Company.
Why? Hollands says it’s because she was angry with herself in terms of where she was in her career, and where others who grew up in her community ended up in their careers.
“Where I grew up, there weren’t a lot of opportunities to perform ballet or even have much knowledge of the art form. So I formed my company to provide that opportunity to aspiring young artists,” Holland explains.
Looking back, Holland considers herself one of the lucky ones since she was exposed to dancing early in life. “I studied at a prestigious school for years. I also did background dancing with musical and dance tours. And I didn’t want to keep all my knowledge to myself.”
But not all children are as fortunate as she was. “I believe that if ballet is placed in their environment that will help them to grow up more well-rounded.
“But consider the fact that not everyone has the opportunity.” she explains. “Parents may not have the financial means to afford dance classes for their child. Or the child may also come from a difficult background and is dealing with trauma in their life. So we try to combat that too. I want people to know exactly what we do,” she emphasizes.
And on Dec. 17 and 18, her company will present “The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate” at the Mandell Campus of Drexel University. The production features an all Black and Brown cast of dancers.
“In our production, we’re taking the original composition and Balanchine’s choreography from Act I but the entire cast in front of and behind the scenes are African American,” the founder and artistic director explains. “So we’re providing a special experience for our audience, perhaps one they have never seen before.”
Following Act I primarily as it was meant to be, Holland says Act II takes on a life of its own.“Whereas the original Clara went to places like Russia, our Clara visits places like Brazil, Egypt and West Africa, giving a whole new twist to our African American culture.”
But as with any project of merit, there are always challenges that must be overcome. For instance, Holland says, “Many of our dancers come from around the world. They are young and often come with added responsibilities. They want to be part of this and often do not realize themselves some of the challenges.
“Like the cost of travel, which can prove to be quite a challenge for them. That’s where our sponsors and donors come in. They can help pay for some of the travel.”
But for Holland, the rewards are many. “Sometimes, when I sit back and look at the faces in the audiences, I cry. Or when parents call me and say after seeing our work their kids want to be a Chocolate Ballerina. That’s when I know we’ve done a really good job.”
