As Women’s History Month draws to a close, Wawa and Philly’s National Constitution Center will be celebrating by offering free admission to the center this Saturday, as well as providing free snacks for those who attend.
The Wawa Community Day Honoring Women’s History Month, part of the center’s ongoing winter series of freedom and equality themed programming, will be filled with events highlighting the impact of women at various points in U.S. history.
These events include a kids town hall looking at women’s suffrage; a program exploring the “Four Harriets,” Harriet Robinson Scott, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Beecher Stowe; and a trivia game about extraordinary women in constitutional history.
In the afternoon, Villanova University history professor Dr. Judith Giesberg will discuss how women’s status, and attitudes towards women and race changed during the Civil War, while West Chester University’s founding director of the African American Studies program Dr. Tonya Thames-Taylor will talk about voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Both scholar talks can also be attended virtually, by registering for Giesberg and Thames-Taylor’s webinar.
Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., volunteers will offer free coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and pretzels to visitors from Wawa’s Community Care Van while supplies last.
The Constitution Center opens at 10 a.m. Ticket registration can be done on the center’s website. More details on the day’s schedule and information on the current health and safety guidelines can be found there as well.
