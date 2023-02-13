On April 3, 1968, after delivering what became his final impassioned speech on behalf of Memphis sanitation workers, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther Jing, Jr. retires to room 306 at the Lorraine Motel.
A wild storm is raging outside and he orders room service. When the mysterious housekeeper arrives, she brings with her strange and unexpected news that forces King to confront his destiny and his legacy.
“The Mountaintop,” now playing at the Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center continues through Feb. 19. The play is a fictional re-imagination of King's missing minutes on that fateful April evening. It's a tale woven by Tony Award-nominee, Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright and television creator/producer who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, Katori Hall.
In his Uptown debut, New York actor Chaz Rose plays King. A University of the Arts graduate, Rose has played the role twice before, once under the same director who is directing him this time around, Ryan George.
Over the years, Rose says the script hasn't changed, but some of the other qualities of the play have.
“For instance, every time you step into a room with new creative people, the feeling of the play changes,” Rose explains. “Each person brings their own life experiences to their roles. I'm a different person now. I'm a father so I can relate to Dr.King in that role. He traveled a lot. I travel a lot. I now understand what it means to be away from your family so much.
“And every single night I play this role, I feel it's an honor and a privilege,” Rose continues. “I'm not trying to imitate him. I'm just trying to live up to what people think of him, while still trying to give him a human quality.”
And in doing so, Rose says he tries to portray the “man behind the myth. In the play we go beyond the man in the cape of the superhero.”
But sometimes, he continues, seeing the “real man” upsets some of the audience members. “When we see Dr. King smoking or drinking, they don't like it. But we have to step up to the plate so you can see all his greatness as well as all his flaws. It's not that he wasn't a great man, because he was. But he was also human.”
And that is why Rose adds that in some respects it's much easier to play a fictional character than to play a real-life person like Dr. King.
But since he is playing such a great man, is it difficult for Rose to get into character?
”No, because Hall has given us a great jumping off point," Rose said. "We know he wasn't feeing well that day. We also know that days and weeks before this he went through some very difficult days, and brought all this into his room.
“We also know that he was 39 years old, had traveled all around the world, and had seen things most people will never see. And he knows that any moment could be his last.”
It might be difficult to play this role, standing on stage for a full 90 minutes without an intermission. But not for Rose.
“Anyone who knows me knows I always come down from the role a certain way. I smile, and then I crack a joke, and then everyone laughs. And that's the end of that!'
For more information, visit uptownwestchester.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.