He knew nothing about acting, never even saw a Broadway show until he was an adult. And he certainly never dreamed that one day he’d be up on a stage playing a vital role in a Broadway smash-hit about a young lion cub named Simba.
“And yet here I am today doing exactly that,” says Darian Sanders in his debut in the National Touring company of one of the greatest shows ever written. Presented by Disney Theatrical Productions, along with The Kimmel Cultural Center and the Shubert Organization, “The Lion King” comes to the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus Aug. 16-Sept. 10.
“There is nothing quite like this production, which mesmerizes audiences with astounding puppetry, inventive costuming, and an award-winning score,” says Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. “We look forward to presenting this landmark musical in Philadelphia for the first time in almost a decade.”
After 25 successful years on Broadway, “The Lion King” has garnered six Tony Awards. Additionally, it has earned more than 70 major arts awards, including the 1998 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Lawrence Oliver Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, and many, many more.
Most people know the story: a young cub named Simba wants to be just like his dad Mufasa, the mighty king of the pride. He gets a bit lost after his father’s death, but within the circle of life, Simba’s journey leads him back to his identity, eventually carrying on his father’s legacy.
Gerald Ramsey, who plays Mufasa, and Sanders have formed a unique bond both onstage and off. Sharing a dressing room in most of the venues has cemented their relationship even more.
“Initially, coming into the show as an ensemble member, I looked up to the principals quite a bit because they had been a part of the show for a number of years, and that certainly included Gerald.”
Sanders, who was discovered singing the National Anthem at a basketball game in Lexington, Kentucky, auditioned for his role even though, admittedly, he knew nothing about the world of the theater. But now, he says, it’s become somewhat of a passion for him.
The married father of one son grew up in Kentucky and spent some of his early years studying voice and the trumpet. Later, when he attended the University of Kentucky, people discovered he had a voice — and a rather good one at that. But at the time, Sanders was more interested in the ministry rather than the music. In fact, he spent 16 years as a pastor and still leads worship around the country.
Since Sanders doesn’t open the show or appear in it for awhile, he says he enjoys watching it from the sidelines. “I have a sort of front row seat all my own while I watch this beautiful show with the rest of the audience, enjoying every minute of it.”
And he believes this show keeps running and running even after all these years because it has “great appeal to all generations. And I believe people appreciate not only what we do, but how we do it.
“I love the beauty of the story and getting to tell it every single night,” he continues. “But also understanding that it doesn’t matter what background you come from or what economic status. The story is totally reliable.”
Maybe one of the most familiar songs in the show says it best, he suggests: “‘Hakuna Matata’ means no worries. And reminds us that life is to be lived to the fullest. Maybe that says it all.”
