DARIAN SANDERS THE LION KING

Darian Sanders stars as Simba in “The Lion King,” coming to the Academy of Music, Aug. 16-Sept. 10. — Matthew Murphy

He knew nothing about acting, never even saw a Broadway show until he was an adult. And he certainly never dreamed that one day he’d be up on a stage playing a vital role in a Broadway smash-hit about a young lion cub named Simba.

“And yet here I am today doing exactly that,” says Darian Sanders in his debut in the National Touring company of one of the greatest shows ever written. Presented by Disney Theatrical Productions, along with The Kimmel Cultural Center and the Shubert Organization, “The Lion King” comes to the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus Aug. 16-Sept. 10.

