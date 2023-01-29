It begins with a marriage proposal. But not every marriage proposal goes as planned.
In Loy A. Webb’s “The Light,” running at Theatre Exile Feb. 2–26, what starts as the happiest day of a loving couple’s lives quickly unravels when ground-shifting accusations from the past resurface.
“The Light” is a real-time roller-coaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of love can be a healing beacon of light.
J. Paul Nicholas directs Webb’s play, which received an off-Broadway presentation in 2018 and was hailed as “compelling” and “visceral.”
Nicholas says, “I was drawn to this play because it invites the viewer into an extremely intimate and precarious moment between two people who are in a strong and loving relationship. The tension is real, it is raw, and it is unavoidable. The question is whether it’s strong enough to break the love.”
A two-character play dealing with issues one of the characters never wants to bring up again, the director hopes the audience comes away with a greater understanding of what the two are going through.
“I’d like to think that the next time people are involved with certain topics, they will take the time to think about the topic seriously, and about how the other person may be reacting to it. Maybe they will ask more questions before giving their opinion. Hopefully.”
This isn’t the first time Nicholas, an award-winning actor, director and fight choreographer with more than 15 years of theatrical experience, has worked at Theatre Exile. He was previously the fight choreographer for their 2010 production of “That Pretty Pretty,” was cast in 2012’s “The English Bride,” and delivered a Barrymore Award-winning acting performance in the 2016 production of “The Invisible Hand.”
“My mother was an actor, and although I was raised by my grandparents, I’ve been around the theater since I was 5-years-old. And I got my first acting job when I was just 10.” Nicholas remembers.
He says he thoroughly enjoyed the experience but never thought acting could really be a viable career. So instead, he says, he did the “normal things” that were expected of him.
“I went to school, got a computer science degree, and eventually went to work in the corporate world,” said Nicholas. “But I was so unhappy. All the signs of what I should be doing were there, and finally I gave into them.”
So, Nicholas headed off to George Washington University to get his MFA and began a career in film, TV and stage that has proven to be outstanding. As an actor, he has worked at theaters all over the country, and has appeared in eight network TV series.
“People often ask me if I prefer acting or directing, and my answer is always the same,” Nicholas explains. “It’s like having more than one child. Do you love one more than the other? No. You love them both but in different ways. And that’s how I feel about acting and/or directing. I love them both very much – just differently!”
For tickets call the box office at 215-218-4022, or go to https://theatreexile.org/
