TRAVOYE JOYNER

Travoye Joyner stars in the Lantern Theatre Company’s “Tartuffe,” running Sept. 7-Oct. 8.

— Submitted

The Lantern Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with Moliere’s classic comedy “Tartuffe” slated to run Sept. 7-Oct. 8. Directed by Charles McMahon, the play tells the story of prim and devout Orgon who invites Tartuffe, a charlatan par excellence, into his bourgeois household laying the foundation for equal parts domestic disruption and social outrage.

Banned for decades by civil and religious authorities who found the play to be too close for comfort, this masterpiece from perhaps the most beloved comic playwright of all time, is a searing and hilarious study on how we collaborate in our own deception.

