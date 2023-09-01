The Lantern Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with Moliere’s classic comedy “Tartuffe” slated to run Sept. 7-Oct. 8. Directed by Charles McMahon, the play tells the story of prim and devout Orgon who invites Tartuffe, a charlatan par excellence, into his bourgeois household laying the foundation for equal parts domestic disruption and social outrage.
Banned for decades by civil and religious authorities who found the play to be too close for comfort, this masterpiece from perhaps the most beloved comic playwright of all time, is a searing and hilarious study on how we collaborate in our own deception.
In the role of Damis, the son of Orgon, is Travoye Joyner, who describes his character as the one who tries to prove Tartuffe a hypocrite and succeeds only in having himself disinherited. Joyner, who moved here from Baltimore to study acting at Temple University, is happy to be making his debut at Lantern Theatre.
“Damis is a young man and trying to make his own way in the world and make his own mark,” Joyner explains. “But his youth makes it difficult for him to really realize the outcome of what he’s doing, although he does have the best of intentions.
“This is a family who has their own way of living,” Joyner continues. “This is a story about a family facing a really big obstacle in the form of Tartuffe and the spell he’s about to cast. So they have to learn to band together to make a plan to overcome it.”
Joyner believes the moral of this story is that when “a family faces adversity, it’s all hands on deck. Everyone has to band together to make a plan to overcome. And that’s what Orgon’s family eventually has to do.”
Joyner’s plan for his own future began when he was just a little boy. He says, “At the time I loved watching talk show host Ricki Lake. I used to run around my house pretending to interview everyone. I loved entertaining, and it was my mom who encouraged that in me.”
So Joyner entered the High School of the Performing Arts to pursue a career before making his way to Philadelphia and Temple. Eventually, he found his way to landing some good roles and then, as we all know, the pandemic hit. That left lots of people — including actors — out of work and Joyner was no exception.
“Thankfully, that’s all over with but I’m still trying to gain my footing as a working actor and just now returning to the stage,” Joyner says. “It’s hard to be an actor, or really any kind of artist, so I took the time off to make a list of my own self-worth and figure out who I really was a man and as an actor.”
That time for self-examination obviously worked, and once the quarantine was lifted, Joyner found his way back to acting. Both before and after the pandemic, Joyner enjoyed roles at such venues as Quintessence Theatre Group, The Walnut Street Theatre, the Arden Theatre Company, and others. Today he’s also an acting teaching artist for ASAP Drama — a nonprofit organization working with various schools in Philadelphia.
“ASAP stands for After School Activities Program,” Joyner explain. ”It’s a program where we go into various schools and host different programs for the kids to get involved in.”
For now Joyner himself is enjoying his own skills and his work. ”What I find most interesting about acting is picking up a script, reading it, and finding ways to relate to the character, even if he’s the polar opposite of you. That’s something I truly love abut acting, where you get to discover the humanity in people, and finding ways to show that togetherness. After all that’s the job of the actor, isn’t it?”
And the future is simple for Joyner. “For now, I’m just happy to be a working actor and able to pay my bills from the work I do. I love just being creative, so those are my short-term goals.”
But he does also remember the words of his mentor who told him he didn’t belong “in a box.”
“She told me eventually I could do anything I wanted to, from acting, directing, producing,” he recalled. “Anything. So in the future I hope to do it all and touch as many people as possible.”
