The Tony Award-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” will be making its Philly premiere at the Forrest Theatre March 8-20 in partnership with the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
“Oklahoma!” marks the first production to re-open the Forrest Theatre since the COVID pandemic shut everything down. The show first played the Forrest in 1945, and last played the venue on Oct. 6, 1979.
But this revival is not like anything you might have seen before. This production has been re-imagined for the 21st century, although not a word of text was changed in the script from the original musical. Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, this revival tells the story of a community banning together against an outsider.
Directed by Daniel Fish, and awarded the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, this production features a diverse cast made up of actors of different races, backgrounds, sexualities, gender identities and religions. Additionally the production makes history as it claims a number of other “firsts,” including two Black actresses in leading roles.
The lead role of Laurey Williams goes to Macon, Georgia native Sasha Hutchings. “My role was always played by a white actress,” Hutchings explains, “but it could have been played by any actress of any color at any time. We’re just getting to that now.”
Now touring the country, Hutchings acknowledges that playing different cities may result in different reactions to the cast and the show as a whole. “Sure we have nontraditional casting, but our characters could have existed in any number of different bodies. I was raised in the deep South so I understand some of the reactions we get when we play there. And that’s unfortunate for everyone, for this is an opportunity to see and understand how things really were back then.”
Hutchings recently appeared on Broadway as Laurey Williams in “Oklahoma!’ She was also an original cast member in “Hamilton.” Additional Broadway credits include “My Fair Lady,” “:Rocky,” “Motown” and “Memphis.”
She has also appeared on TV in such productions as “The Bold Type,” “Jessica Jones.” Blue Bloods,” “Master of None,” and many more.
“My introduction to performing began when I was just three years old and I began taking dance lessons. I fell in love with dance and decided that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” she says. And when she entered her senior year in high school her dance instructor urged her to follow her dreams and pursue dance as a career.
Following that advise, Hutchings enrolled at Oklahoman City University as a dance performance major. And suddenly her career began to take off. Over the years, she captured some wonderful roles, including Laurey Williams in “Oklahoma!”
“One of my favorite scenes is the fifteen-minute ‘dream ballet’ which reflects Laurey’s struggle with the two men in her life — Curly and Jud.” she says. The dance sequence also gives her a chance to show off her wonderful dance moves.
And when Hutchings is not on stage, she works hard to bring advantages to others. For instance, she´is an associate with Pink Cornrows, a social impact firm focused on making equity real. She is also a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theater programs.
“I feel it’s my responsibility to give back to the community that has allowed me to accomplish so much,” she volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.