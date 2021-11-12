Storytelling is one of the oldest art forms. Many civilizations have used storytelling, not just through words, but sometimes through pictures and drawing, to express themselves and communicate. It was a way to also preserve their stories so future generations would have them. It helped build bonds and many times told the history and values of that civilization. Something happens when you tell someone a story. It creates a link with that person and can help someone relate to you. That is the reason the First Person Arts Festival has been doing what they have been doing for 20 years.
Something as pivotal to humanity as storytelling in something that can easily go on for 20 years. Jamie Brunson is the Executive Director of First Person Arts. She says,“The First Person Arts Festival is the only one of its kind. We feature true personal stories, only, told across multiple platforms. You’ll hear of storytelling festivals elsewhere, but they will usually give you a combination of folklore and myth and once in a while a true story, but we just deal with the truth.”
Sharing stories can create a connection through shared experiences. The First Person Arts Festival has been creating these shared experiences for 20 years. Four times a year First Person Arts hosts a festival, by using technology like podcasting, zoom and live stream, they offer a combination of workshops and “story slams” to learn about how to tell a story and practice telling one. The festival runs through Nov. 20 and is a combination of live and online events. Brunson says, “we have workshops anywhere from how to tell stories for business, storytelling in the workplace, to how to find the funny in your story so when you share your story you can make people laugh.”
Diversity is very important to First Person Arts. They invite people from all different backgrounds to be involved in the festival that takes place in different parts of Philadelphia. Brunson says, “We really do believe that everyone has a story to tell. Furthermore, no one story is more important than the other. Therefore no one’s life is more valuable than someone else’s life and when you have a chance to tell your story, you connect with other people. We believe we have more in common than not.”
Being around for 20 years means this festival has welcomed a lot of incredible storytellers. People like Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Toni Morrison, leader of the Black Arts movement and poet Sonia Sanchez, essayist and the first African American to be appointed as the Poet Laureate Rita Dove, Philly rapper Freeway and Black Thought, just to name a few, have been a part of the festival. First Person Arts brings together all kinds of storytellers from all walks of life.
Unfortunately their big 20 year celebration is being postponed because of the pandemic, however First Person Arts still has an exciting line-up this year. They have events and workshops with Arab American comedian Alyssa Al-Doohki, Dr. Neil Bardhan, and Podcast host Kevin Allison. “Our job is to get people talking and get people to see other people’s perspectives and truths.”
Get a full list of all the events at firstpersonarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.