HYMN PLAY

From left, Garrick Vaughan and Dwayne Alistair Thomas as Gil and Benny respectively in Inis Nua’s presentation of “Hymn” playing at Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, April 12-30. — Submitted

It’s a moving play about two men, two brothers. And even though it was penned by a woman, famous British-Indian playwright and actress Lolita Chakrabarti, she’s able to bring the male ego and point of view to life beautifully in “Hymn,” presented by Inis Nua and coming to Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, April 12-30.

“Hymn” is the story of Benny and Gil. Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfill his potential. Eventually, the two form a deep bond. But as cracks appear in their fragile lives, they start to realize that true courage comes in different forms.

