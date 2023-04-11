It’s a moving play about two men, two brothers. And even though it was penned by a woman, famous British-Indian playwright and actress Lolita Chakrabarti, she’s able to bring the male ego and point of view to life beautifully in “Hymn,” presented by Inis Nua and coming to Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, April 12-30.
“Hymn” is the story of Benny and Gil. Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfill his potential. Eventually, the two form a deep bond. But as cracks appear in their fragile lives, they start to realize that true courage comes in different forms.
Examining what it takes to be a good father, brother or son, this play is a celebration amid pain, exploring the joys and struggles of masculinity reflected in a soundtrack of truly memorable musical moments. “Hymn” features a soundtrack of the brothers’ coming of age, featuring soul and hip hop hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, performed live by the actors on stage.
The play features Philadelphia native Garrick Vaughan as Gil, and Brooklyn-born Dwayne Alistair Thomas as Benny.
“This play takes two brothers who have many emotions but are not allowed to show any other than anger,” says Thomas, who now resides in West Philly. “But over time, this play is able to beak down this wall and let them show each other love.”
Thomas admits he is hesitant to talk much more about the plot for fear of giving it away. But he does agree to talk a little about himself.
Thomas, a man who is happy to delve into many areas of creativity — he’s an actor, playwright, author and musician — reveals that his beginnings probably came from his parents. His father was a Calypso dancer and his mother did her own thing.
“My desire to perform in some way probably came from them, as well as my work in the church and my high school performances, including my first onstage performance in ‘Mi Vida Loca.’
“I didn’t think I could actually do it but the play’s organizers told me I had to, and so I did, and I really liked it,” he continues. “And I kept at it, even writing a play with me in mind. It was called ‘The Coming of Man.’”
And although he admits he never saw his abilities as something that could lead to a career, he kept the thought in the back of his mind. After high school, Thomas decided to take the safe road and entered Lafayette College as a Business Economics major. And even though the college had no theater program, it did produce several plays a year, and Thomas saw that he was cast in most, if not all, of them.
“I got my first professional job right out of college. It was a three-month tour in ‘The Rosa Park Story.’”
And then came a successful career that has continued for more than two decades. For example, he’s worked onscreen for FX in “The Americans” for which he was considered for an Emmy, as well as other productions.
Behind the camera he’s filmed and edited “Jokes – Anger Management,” “Conflagration,” and more.
As a playwright, Thomas’ most recent work, “The West Philly Meeting,” was produced by Theatre in the X. Thomas is also a musician with frequent tracks on Spotify and Apple Music. And as an author he’s published three books.
“I don’t really have a preference for any of the work I do, but I really enjoy writing,” he says honestly. “When you write there are no rules, and it could go anywhere I’d like it to go.”
And as for advice for others? “Well, let me quote Picasso, who said, ‘Inspiration finds you when you’re working.’ I believe that’s so true. So my advice is to just keep working and following your dreams. People want to be creative. We were born to create. So just keep at it.”
