It’s the year 2000 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and a group of friends go to work at the steel mill and then decompress at the bar like they’ve been doing for over 20 years. But, unbeknownst to them, their lives are about to be uprooted.
Their mill is making some changes, and the blood, sweat and tears — not to mention the generations of loyalty these workers have shown — don’t seem to amount to much.
So when rumors of possible company layoffs, and recruiting non-union Latino workers for less money start to circulate, the war between community and capitalism begins, and tensions start destroying not only jobs, but life-long relationships.
Such is the premise of “Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s multi-award-winning play now continuing at Old Academy Players through March 19.
The plot consists of many different characters, including a group of friends that work at the factory. They are Tracy, Jessie and Cynthia.
Making her debut at Old Academy is Bucks County native Nyiema Lunsford, who takes on the role of Cynthia, a woman who has worked at the mill for years but feels she has been unappreciated all that time.
According to Lunsford, “One day Cynthia decides to apply for a warehouse manager position and gets it. She is now part of management. So when the mill institutes a lockout, her friends find themselves without a job and Cynthia is resented for being part of the management that caused it.”
As the play flashes forward to 2008, Cynthia is now remorseful about her decision to keep the job she had wanted so badly — a job which is now lost due to the plants ultimate shutdown. Headstrong and principled, yet ashamed of her perceived failures in life, Cynthia’s character demonstrates the unfortunate ramifications that can arise from trying too hard to get ahead in life.
Much of Nottage’s focus is on the disintegration of friendship, as the management/worker division begins to separate friends, while racial tension separates them further.
Lunsford says coming from a interracial household, she can certainly relate to some of the situations in this play.
“I’ve seen my parents go through certain things and I know what kinds of obstacles can arise in life,” she states. “Just when you think certain things are in the past, they are brought back to life by doing this play, like race relations and more.
“It’s a very emotional play but our director, Nancy Ridgeway, has brought the cast together so we’ve been able to bond and trust each other, and say things that might otherwise be very hurtful.”
Lunsford is no stranger to the stage, but she is now returning to it after taking a break to pursuer her profession in counseling and psychology.
“I come from a family of artists,” she explains. “I have an uncle who is a choreographer at Philadanco, and two aunts who have done community theater. So all through school I loved being involved in plays.”
But then, she adds, her practical side took over, and at Penn State she majored in Human Health and Development, and later went on to obtain a master’s degree at Holy Family University.
“I’m now working in both fields simultaneously,” she declares. “But I really love the theater. And if my wish could come true, I’d love to be an actor full time.”
For more information, visit oldacademyplayers.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.