“Carroll County Fix,” by Philadelphia playwright Val Dun, is a multi-generational story that’s all about moving up, moving out and moving on. The characters are parents and children, friends and strangers, restless Americans coming to terms with who they are and what they really want in life.
One of those characters Paul, who is often the voice of reason, is a middle school mentor and teacher in a rural town, as well as a town legend.
“This is a story about a lot of things,” says Steven Anthony Wright, who plays the part of Paul. “It’s about sexuality and racism. It’s about getting out of your small town or not getting out. It’s about what is home and what is not home, and what is out there and what you need to know to accomplish what you want.”
Wright, an actor originally from Cheltenham who attended Cheltenham High School, was young when he started to dabble in school plays.
“Actually,” Wright remembers, “I really started getting involved and interested when I was in elementary school. A teacher of mine played a record of ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’ and I liked it so much I asked if she could make a copy for me. I think that was really the beginning.”
Later, in middle school, Wright got involved in plays, and even more involved when he reached high school. And by the time he entered Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire to major in theater and minor in dance, he said ‘he never even gave it a second thought.’ This was definitely going to be his life’s work.
After graduating from college, he moved to New York City for a time, trying his hand at stand-up comedy, because, he says ,“I always liked putting a smile on people’s faces. And I still do.”
But Wright eventually decided to return to Philadelphia, determined that his education would not end. “I apprenticed at the Walnut Street Theatre, and have worked with many local theaters through the years, including Azuka Theatre where I now sit on their Board of Directors.”
Wright says he’s very much enjoying playing the part of Paul. “Having taught at Azuka, the Walnut Street and Cabrini College over the years, I found it very easy to step into the role of Paul. We have many similarities as teachers who want to care for our students and help them anyway we can.”
On the other hand, when Wright finds a character unlike himself, he turns to the 3 C’s of acting – connection, commitment and control. “In playing a part, there’s always something to connect with. You can always find out about a character by what other characters say abut him. There’s always some kernel of truth that you can latch on to.”
Today, Wright tells his own students to follow their passion. “If you want something badly enough, go after it, sometimes even building your own show so you can display your talents. This is a business that can put you through the ringer, but just hold on and believe in yourself.”
Wright looks to the future with optimism. But as far as looking forward to many new roles, he says he’s actually done the top five roles he always wanted to do.
“I’ve pretty much accomplished all five of these roles so today I’m in a good place, always looking for new challenges, which is a great place to be. I’m always looking toward the next horizon and what’s next in my life.”
“Carroll County Fix” continues at The Drake through March 20. For information call 215-563-1100, or go online to azukatheatre.org.
