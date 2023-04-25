STEP AFRIKA!

C. Brian Williams and the Step Afrika! dance troupe will be performing Friday, April 28, at the Miller Theater at 7 p.m. — Submitted

Even if you’ve never heard of it, you won’t soon forget it once you’ve seen it.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is presenting this culturally-rich, history-based performance of the unforgettable dance troupe “Step Afrika!,” the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The performance takes place Friday, April 28, at the Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) at 7 p.m.

