She was born Isabella Baumfree in 1797 to enslaved parents in Ulster County, New York.
Around age nine, she was sold at an auction for $100 along with a flock of sheep.
And yet this Black woman, this slave, managed to escape her dire circumstances and go on to become an abolitionist, women’s right activist, author and Freedom Fighter. Later in life, she took the name Sojourner Truth after she became convinced that God meant her to travel the land and go forth and speak the truth.
She eventually became a confidante to Abraham Lincoln and master debater with Frederick Douglass.
About two decades ago, Richard LaMonte Pierce wrote about her life in a work simply titled “Sojourner,” which is about to be presented at the famed National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art.
Starring as Sojourner Truth is Zuhairah McGill, who has toured the production across the country and was nominated for the Outstanding Leading Actress Barrymore award when she originated the role in 2002.
McGill is the Founding Artistic Director of First World Theatre Ensemble, and a three-time winner of the DC Excellence in Black Theatre award and the Black Arts for Social Change award, among others. It is her theatre company that is presenting the work.
According to McGill, “Sojourner” tells the story of her enslavement not in the American South, but in the North, as well as her dramatic escape and subsequent fight to tear down slavery across the country.
“Richard first wrote the play with someone else in mind,” McGill explains. “But during a workshop, when that person declined the role, Richard chose me. And now, nobody else is allowed to do the play but me.”
McGill continues, “Playing a real person versus a fictional character is much more difficult. You have to be totally aware of what your doing because you’re trying to re-create a person’s life. You need to know their skin color, the way they spoke, what they ate, how they walked. You need to make everything as accurate as possible, that takes a lot of research.”
Research into McGill’s own life reveals that both her parents worked in show business, so McGill believes she was destined to become a performer. Originally from Brooklyn, the multi award-winning actress believes it was only natural that she would follow in her parents’ footsteps.
“I started out as a dancer, but after several tours my knees got bad, so I turned to acting.” It was a decision that would prove highly beneficial.
And as to this coveted role, McGill says “I am so honored to have been invited to something that’s so sacred to the African American Arts Community, and stand on Holy Ground. It’s like being invited to The Tonys, The Emmys or Academy Awards all wrapped up in one.
“And it’s important that we as a people and as African American artists recognize our worth, when others still don’t – that our stories are told honestly, truthfully, and with the spirits of our ancestors guiding us. I am so happy to be added to the list, knowing I will be part of that history!”
After years in the business and having done so much wonderful work, McGill says she has only one goal in mind. “I’d still like to direct a play on Broadway. That’s my dream. That’s my goal. So if anyone is listening, please call me!’
For more information, visit ncblackrep.org.
