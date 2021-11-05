“Skeleton Crew,” by multi award-winning and Detroit native Dominique Morisseau, continues at Bristol Riverside Theatre through Nov. 21.
The play centers on four Detroit auto workers who panic as rumors that their factory is closing circulates through their tight-knit community. With their futures unknown, each of the workers must make difficult choices about loyalty to each other, the company and themselves.
“Skeleton Crew” is the third play in Morisseau’s cycle of plays called “The Detroit Projects,” written to examine the socio-political history of Detroit while exploring the effects the Great Recession had on the people of Detroit.
And as a Detroit native himself, his own first-hand knowledge of the subject and the city, made Malik Childs a perfect choice for the role of Dez.
Born and raised on the East Side of Detroit, Childs attended Cass Technical High School, and it was there, he says, while playing in “The Color Purple – The Musical,” that he was first bitten by the acting bug.
Originally, he had planned on becoming a professional basketball player. “I’d played basketball since I was a child and love it very much. I had planned on making it my career. But being in that play was to change my life forever.”
So off the budding actor went to study his craft at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, graduating in 2019. It was then he moved to New York City to pursue his acting career.
“And I’m thrilled to be in this play, which is one hundred percent accurate in discussing what happened in Detroit,” he insists “I know because my mother and my sister both worked at a plant and this play is thoroughly realistic in describing what the blue collar workers went through.”
According to Childs, his character Dez may be a little rough around the edges, but he does have a dream, and that is to one day open his own garage. Childs, too, has a dream. “And that is to one day open up a family-friendly production studio where we can produce our own work and no longer have to wait for someone else to call us for work, but rather we can produce our own.”
This is Childs’ first time working in Philly and his debut with Bristol Riverside Theatre. “And it’s a wonderful opportunity for me,” he says. “This is a great play with a small cast – just four of us. And that gives us the opportunity to get close and perform almost as a family, making it even more enjoyable.”
“Skeleton Crew” will soon be making its way to Broadway. Sadly, while Childs will not be joining it on the Great White Way, he will be making his own off-Broadway debut in April, 2022, in a play titled “Exception to the Rule.”
Childs admits he loves his chosen field. “I am overjoyed to tell stories that celebrate, dismantle, and uplift the people of my community. I feel beyond blessed to be doing a show based on my home by one of my favorite playwrights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.